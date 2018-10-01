Hilary Duff Celebrates Birthday At Disneyland While 9 Months Pregnant

Pregnant Hilary showed off her baby bump as she celebrated her birthday at Disneyland.

Hilary Duff headed to Disneyland to celebrate turning 31-years-old. Two days after her big day, Entertainment Tonight reports that the singer and actress took her growing baby bump to the California theme park on September 30 where she was spotted spending some quality time with her boyfriend Matthew Koma and her 6-year-old son Luca.

Pregnant Duff documented her trip to the happiest place on earth via Instagram Stories, sharing various photos showing just how she spent the big day with her boys as her due date rapidly approaches.

Uploading a photo of herself wearing sparkly Minnie Mouse ears, a grey T-shirt which showed off her big baby bump, denim shorts and round sunglasses, Hilary told her 10.3 million followers that she’d “braved Disneyland for my bday” as she smiled for the camera.

She then shared a sweet selfie with her boyfriend Matthew, as she told her followers that she “wore lots of ears” alongside a photo of her swapping out her original Minnie Mouse ears for a pink pair during her fun family day to the theme park.

But it certainly wasn’t just Hilary and her boyfriend who were enjoying the fun ahead of the birth of their first child, a baby girl, together in the coming weeks.

???? @HilaryDuff on Instagram Story: Braved @Disneyland for my bday. Wore lots of ears. pic.twitter.com/JREQI0oulh — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) October 1, 2018

Duff also shared a picture of her 6-year-old son, her only child with former husband Mike Comrie, dressed up in a Black Panther costume, before then posting a group shot that showed trio group headed to the theme park with friends.

Posting another shot with her friends and their children, Hilary revealed that they were “friends 4 life” as they all posed together while the kids sported their costumes.

Duff’s fun family trip to Disneyland came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the former Lizzie McGuire actress showed off her bump on social media before admitting that she “feels like a house” as her middle continues to grow.

The star hasn’t yet publicly confirmed when her second child is due, though it’s thought that she could be ready to give birth to her baby girl any day now.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The “Why Not” singer, who shot to fame as a Disney star in the early 2000s, previously opened up about her second pregnancy to the Australian outlet Byrdie where she revealed how her second pregnancy is different to her first, mainly because she’s already a mom to Luca.

“There’s a lot less time to think about what’s going on, to be honest with you,” Duff confessed when asked about how she feels this time around and how things are different. “I’ve worked a lot more this time around [and] honestly, I’m busy with Luca. He’s my full-time, all the time.”