Asia Argento Sticks It To Rose McGowan With Bloody Dagger ‘Vengeance’ Tattoo

The Italian born actress sends a message of vengeance to her former friend.

Asia Argento is sending a permanent message to former friend Rose McGowan. The 43-year-old Italian born actress took to social media to show off her new tattoo, a design that is symbolic of vengeance, amid her very public feud with the former Charmed star.

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan bonded over their mutual stories of sexual abuse as the Me Too movement gained steam last fall. But earlier this year, after McGowan distanced herself from Argento amid accusations that she had an inappropriate relationship with former child star Jimmy Bennett, their friendship fizzled.

In direct response to the feud, Argento showed off her stunning new ink on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, according to Us Weekly.

“Bye bye @rosemcgowanOpens a New Window,” the angry actress captioned a shot of her foot being inked by tattoo artist Marco Manzo.

Argento later showed off her tat—a dagger above a drop of blood—on the side of her foot. The star captioned the pic with the phrase, “Significato: vendetta consumata,” which is an Italian expression meaning “consumed revenge.”

Argento also included the Bible passage Romans 12:19 in her post.

“Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written. Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord.”

Asia Argento and Rose McGowan have been feuding ever since sexual assault allegations were made against Argento by Bennett, a former child star the actress first worked with when he was just 7-years-old. Bennett is now 22.

In a scathing New York Times report published in August, Argento, one of the first stars to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, was accused of paying off her own sexual assault accuser, Bennett.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, legal documents alleged that Argento paid former child actor Jimmy Bennett $380,000 to keep quiet after he accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was a minor. In the court papers, Bennett alleged that in 2013, Argento, then 37, invited him to her California hotel room shortly after his 17th birthday, gave him alcohol, and proceeded to sexually assault him.

At the time, McGowan took to Twitter to respond to the shocking allegations against her friend Argento, writing, “I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”

But in a later statement, McGowan claimed that Argento sent her partner, model Rain Dove, texts in which she admitted that she had been receiving inappropriate pictures from Bennett since he was a young boy.

“Rain also shared that Asia had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12. Asia mentioned in these texts that she didn’t take any action on those images,” McGowan said, per Us. “No reporting to authorities, to the parents, or blocking of Jimmy’s social media. Not even a simple message ‘Don’t send me these images. They are inappropriate.'”

Argento denied all of the claims and even flipped things around by accusing Bennett of sexually assaulting her on the evening in question. Argento also threatened McGowan with legal action regarding her unsolicited statements about her relationship with Jimmy Bennett.

The would-be X Factor Italy judge, who was fired from her upcoming role on the show amid the scandal, later revealed that she had hired a British law firm to seek substantial damages for “deception, fraud, coercion, and libel.”

Rose McGowan issued an apology on Twitter, admitting that “a number of facts that were not correct,” in her statement about Argento.

“The most serious of these was that I said that the unsolicited nude text messages Asia received from Jimmy had been sent since Jimmy was 12 years old. In fact, I had misunderstood the messages Asia had sent my partner Rain Dove, which made clear that Jimmy had sent Asia inappropriate text messages only after they met up again when he was 17 (still legally a minor in California, but notably different from a 12-year-old).”

Argento fired back on Twitter, saying the apology didn’t come soon enough to save her job on the X-Factor. She also appealed to McGowan to “go on, live your life and stop hurting other people.”

Asia Argento is known for showing off her many tattoos on Instagram and Twitter, but this one seems to be directly in response to her beef with Rose McGowan.