Ashley Graham Poses In Mismatched Underwear & Thigh-High Stockings

Ashley showed off a pretty unique look on her Instagram page.

Model Ashley Graham is giving fans a peek behind the scenes at what appeared to be a pretty unique photoshoot. The star recently shared a snap on her Instagram account that showed her posing in her very colorful underwear while wearing long red stockings as she spent some time on the set for an unknown project.

The snap shared by Ashley on her page showed her rocking seriously huge hair as she pulled a duck face for the camera while posing in the mirror.

The plus-size supermodel was also rocking some pretty mismatched underwear in the backstage snap, rocking a lacey light turquoise bra which was teamed with blue briefs. Ashley was also sporting see-through red thigh-high stockings in the upload as she posed for the camera with her hand on her hip.

Graham captioned the underwear photo by writing between two lightning bolt emojis, “Just another average day on set.”

Fans flooded the comments section of the photo with a whole lot of praise.

“Wow you look amazing,” one of Ashley’s followers told her, while a second told the model, “You’re so beautiful and real.”

A third fan then wrote after seeing the star so confidently showing off her stunning curves, “Yes Ashley!!! I see you’re having FUN during your days being YOU. Some others don’t appreciate true natural beauty and literally just can’t be positive about something positive.”

“I love you so much Ashley & this picture. It shows how REAL you are INSIDE & OUT,” the fan then added in response to the snap.

The behind-the-scenes underwear photo came shortly after she posed in white underwear from her own line on her Instagram page and just days after the Inquisitr reported that Graham was proudly showing off her curves in a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed a vacation in Italy with her husband Justin Ervin.

Ashley rocked the black bikini, which featured slits on the bottoms along the hips, as she took a dive into the water from the side of what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

She then wrote in the caption of the video that it was “just a little dip” in the ocean as she leaped into the sea.

Just last year, Graham opened up about how she had to work hard on herself to feel so confident in her own skin, admitting that it took her a while to feel as good about herself as she does now.

The body confident model told Page Six, “This confidence is not something that happens overnight. I have been working on it for a long time. I look in the mirror and do affirmations: ‘You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful.'”

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

She also added that she’s not always so confident with her body, despite the uber-confident looking pictures she often posts to her social media accounts.

“I am just like any other woman and I think I am the ‘fattest woman alive,'” Graham confessed at the time, but admitted that body confidence “is really about how you handle your situation.”