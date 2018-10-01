Chad Ludington says that Kavanaugh misrepresented his drinking while at Yale

A Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh has come forward to say that the judge misrepresented himself when it comes to his drinking and demeanor when the two were in college. Professor Charles Ludington, known as Chad says that he is not coming forward because Brett Kavanaugh was a heavy drinker at Yale, but rather because he was not truthful about his heavy drinking and aggressive manner at Yale.

The New York Times posted the full statement from Chad Ludington which indicates that Kavanaugh was dishonest about his drinking habits in college, calling it a “blatant mischaracterization.”

He explains that he was a classmate, basketball teammate, and drinking buddy of Kavanaugh’s while at Yale. He says that under oath, the judge was not truthful about his time at Yale when Ludington says that Kavanaugh was a frequent and heavy drinker.

“When I watched Brett and his wife being interviewed on Fox News on Monday, and when I watched Brett deliver his testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, I cringed. For the fact is, at Yale, and I can speak to no other times, Brett was a frequent drinker and a heavy drinker. I know, because, especially in our first two years of college, I often drank with him.”

Ludington said that Kavanaugh would slur his words, and said he was frequently “staggering from alcohol consumption.”

More detailed story on professor Charles “Chad” Luddington’s statement about #BrettKavanaugh’s drinking at Yale https://t.co/yKwqYVnUN8 — HENTOFF LAW OFFICE (@Nick_Hentoff) October 1, 2018

Ludington continues by saying that the last time he socialized with Kavanaugh purposefully at Yale, things took a turn.

“I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

Ludington continues by saying that he doesn’t believe that the “heavy drinking or loutish behavior” of an 18-year-old should disqualify someone from a position as a 53-year-old, but lying about your past should.

“If he lied about his past actions on national television, and more especially while speaking under oath in front of the United States Senate, I believe those lies should have consequences.”

Ludington says that for Kavanaugh to say he has never blacked out after drinking downplays the frequency and intensity of his drinking habits when still in school. He adds that he is taking this information and testimony to the FBI because he says the judge has not told the truth.

It’s unclear if the FBI will be speaking to Chad Ludington, but they do have plans to speak with Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep cohort Mark Judge. Judge had left town and headed to the Delaware beach town of Bethany for the duration of Kavanaugh’s testimony but says through his lawyer that he will now make himself available.

Mark Judge admits that he has had substance abuse problems for decades, and has written extensively about his high school drinking with Kavanaugh and friends in his book, Wasted: Tales of a Gen-X Drunk.