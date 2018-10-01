Cardi B Turns Herself In To Police After Strip Club Melee

The Brooklyn rapper allegedly ordered her crew to rough up two bartenders.

Cardo B will turn herself in to police on Monday (if she hasn’t already done by the time this post is published), to face the music over a weekend assault at a Queens strip club a few weeks ago.

As TMZ reported at the time, on August 29 Cardi (real name: Belcalis Almanzar) and her crew were at Angels Strip Club in Queens to see Migos perform. Two of the bartenders on duty that night were sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, who had been beefing with Cardi for at least a few weeks.

For example, Jade claims that Cardi began threatening her on Instagram way back in June, if not before. Then in June, Cardi and Jade somehow wound up in the same room together at an Atlanta hotel, and Cardi supposedly accused her of sleeping with Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus), with whom she has a child. During the Atlanta incident, the two didn’t come to blows, but Cardi allegedly threatened Jade with violence. Jade, for her part, denies sleeping with Offset.

Then two weeks before the August 29 incident, on August 15, Jade says that she went to work and was told by someone that Cardi had her number.

Sure enough, Jade claims later that night Cardi’s crew showed up, and TMZ reports that five people “associated with” Cardi punched and hit her, grabbed her hair, and reportedly hit her with an ashtray, causing some damage. It is not clear if Cardi was present at that alleged assault.

Then on August 29, in the wee hours of the morning, Cardi and her crew showed up at Angels, and Jade says that Cardi ordered her crew to attack Jade and her sister, who were working as bartenders. Cardi allegedly ordered her crew to rough up the two women, and they allegedly threw chairs at the two women, causing injuries that required medical attention.

Cardi herself did not directly participate in the alleged assault, but she did allegedly yell at the women while it was happening.

“I’m blood I’ll f**k you b*****s up!”

Today, TMZ reports that Cardi will turn herself in to face likely charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. She won’t be charged with a crime at that time, but will instead be issued a summons to appear in court.

An anonymous source close to Cardi says that the alleged assault occurred when someone threw a drink and that Cardi and her crew didn’t show up at the strip club specifically to rough up the two bartenders.