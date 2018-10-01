Denise Richards Sets The Record Straight On Rumors Of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Fight At Her Wedding

The newest 'RHOBH' star says there was no drama with her co-stars at her wedding.

Denise Richards is setting the record straight on rumors that she doesn’t get along with one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. After a photo of Richards seemingly arguing with Dorit Kemsley at her wedding made the rounds on Twitter earlier this month, fans of the Bravo reality show assumed the two women are in a feud. But in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards made it clear that she has no beef with her Beverly Hills co-star.

Richards spoke to ET about the surprising photo that surfaced just after her wedding to Aaron Phypers in early September. In the widely circulated snap, Richards appears to be arguing with Kemsley. Richards is wearing her wedding dress and holding her high heels in her hands during what looks to be a heated exchange with the outspoken RHOBH veteran.

“Someone had said, ‘We heard you were fighting,’ and I was like, ‘No!’ Then someone showed me the picture. In that moment, [Dorit] was like ‘You’re married!’ and I’m like ‘I know!’ And then someone said we were fighting. But I love her, she’s amazing.”

In fact, Richards says she has great relationships with all of her RHOBH co-stars. In addition to Kemsley, the long-running Bravo reality show stars Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Kyle Richards.

“I love all of them. No catfights with me, so far. They’re really strong women and very supportive of one another. And I really, really admire that in them.”

While Denise Richards says it’s all good with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former franchise star Kim Richards (no relation) recently weighed in on the newcomer’s stint on the show that she exited two years ago. Kim Richards offered some words of wisdom for Denise, who previously starred on the 2009 reality show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated.

“It seems like she’s already done reality,” Kim said, per Fox News. “I don’t think she really needs any advice. Just watch out for a couple of the girls.”

Denise Richards tied the knot with actor Aaron Phypers on September 8. in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, as Bravo’s cameras recorded footage for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In addition to Kemsley and fellow RHOBH co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer, the wedding was attended by famous friends Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo later this year.