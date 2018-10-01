MMA Rumors: Daniel Cormier Versus Jon Jones 3 Could Happen At Heavyweight, Says Dana White

Will Daniel Cormier agree to fight Jon Jones for the third time?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is near to finish serving the 15-month suspension USADA handed him after testing positive for a banned substance last year. “Bones” could fight again in the Octagon as early as October 28, and as of now, there is only one man Jones is expected to face when he returns – UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White revealed that he is trying to schedule the third fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at heavyweight. Despite the controversy surrounding the one-sided rivalry, White has a strong belief that most mixed martial arts fans would love to see the Jones-Cormier 3 happen.

“I would like to see it, I think the fans would like to see it,” White said. “What would be interesting is… we might see it at heavyweight!”

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier started in 2015 where “Bones” defeated “DC” via unanimous decision to defend the UFC light heavyweight title. They fought each other again at UFC 214. Jones won the fight via third-round knockout, but the result was later turned into “no contest” after “Bones” tested positive for Turinabol. When USADA made the official announcement regarding Jones’ suspension, Cormier continued to throw shots against the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Dana White Trying to Make 3rd Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones Fight! https://t.co/BHGQ68HlSe pic.twitter.com/9gYs2JX4rx — good music and info! (@topusnews) October 1, 2018

However, despite his tirades, there is no strong indication that Daniel Cormier is interested in fighting Jon Jones for the third time, especially with his history of using performance-enhancing drugs. As of now, Cormier is keeping an eye on another big name in the UFC. After winning the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 226, Cormier called out former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, who immediately came inside the Octagon and shoved “DC.”

Despite expressing his desire to schedule a third fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, UFC President Dana White said that he is willing to support “DC” with what he plans to do. Like the Jones-Cormier 3, the potential UFC heavyweight championship fight between Cormier and Lesnar is expected to bring lots of money to the fighting promotion.

“I’m gonna do whatever D.C. wants to do,” White said. “Daniel Cormier has been an incredible champion for us. He’s an incredible human being. He’s a stud and I’m gonna do everything in my power to keep that man happy.”

When he defeated Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier revealed that he is strongly considering a permanent retirement after two more fights. If Cormier pushes through with his plan, it is highly likely that MMA fans won’t see him fight Jones for the third time in the Octagon.