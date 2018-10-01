John Schneider Spills ‘Secret Strategy’ To Win ‘DWTS’

Dancing with the Stars competitor John Schneider revealed he has a secret strategy to take home the mirrorball for Season 27 and it has nothing to do with fancy footwork!

“If I have to win this because I’m an amazing dancer, that ain’t gonna happen,” quipped Schneider to The Advocate.

Schneider, who calls south Louisiana home, is honest about his ability on the ABC reality competition dance show. His strategy for taking home the reality competition series’ mirror ball trophy comes down to several things as he continues to hone his dancing skills alongside pro Emma Slater.

One way he feels he has a leg up on the competition is his adaptability, as the singer, actor, and filmmaker has a tough professional schedule, which means Slater must make the most of their time together in unfamiliar rehearsal spaces.

According to The Advocate, while he is appearing on DWTS, Schneider is also in the middle of an indie film shoot, concerts, and ComicCon appearances.

Schneider is also one of the oldest dancers competing on the show. His secret weapon for success? He is a fan of the workouts P90X and Insanity, according to The Advocate.

The Dukes of Hazzard alum played Bo Duke on the legendary comedy series from 1979-85.

He says that although he is “exhausted” and “sore” after rehearsals, his cardio level is high because he noted to the publication, “None of these dances are low-impact. There’s a lot of jumping around.”

“It may be the tortoise and the hare thing, where people think he’s just going to wear out. But I don’t wear out. But I will lay down and make what we are now affectionately calling sweat angels on the dance floor,” he quipped of the intensity of his rehearsals with Slater.

The actor revealed during night two of the performances that he “felt good” about his work thus far on the show.

He also noted he hoped to make his family proud and his girlfriend Alicia proud. He then said something that surprised both viewers of the show and his fellow competitors. He said that he hoped watching him on the show would convince his children to speak to him again.

“I’m hoping that I will do my family proud, I’ll do my love over there proud,” said Schneider, referencing his girlfriend, Alicia, and added, “and maybe my children will speak to me again.”

After 21 years of marriage, Schneider split with wife Elvira “Elly” Schneider. The couple shares adult children Leah, Chasen, and Karis.

Dancing with the Stars: Vegas Week starts tonight October 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.