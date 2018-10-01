Men In Florida Don Pink As They Join Fight Against Breast Cancer

As October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month begin, millions across America don pink and join the fight to spread awareness. That includes 27 men in Florida’s Treasure Coast region, who have joined with the American Cancer Society as a part of the third annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign, according to reports from the Treasure Coast Palm.

The 27 men include 16 men from Indian River County, six from St. Lucie County, and five from Martin County who have taken up the mantle to speak up for men in the Treasure Coast who are also affected by breast cancer.

Indian River sheriff’s Capt. Milo Thornton spoke about the campaign on the fundraiser’s website, saying, “Breast cancer affects everyone; it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. That’s why I’m stepping up to fight breast cancer with all I have. Since I’m in a position to make a difference within my community, I believe I have an obligation to do so. By raising money and awareness through Real Men Wear Pink, I’m helping to save more lives from breast cancer.”

The men taking part in the campaign will be spending the month of October in the community encouraging people to join the fight and push their own initiatives to raise money for the fight against breast cancer.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign exists to bring awareness to the fact that while breast cancer is much more common in women, the disease can also be found in men. Along with being affected directly by the disease, men also feel the pain whenever a female family member is infected, ensuring that the pain of breast cancer isn’t felt alone by women.

Jay Finnegan of Real Men Wear Pink in St. Lucie County explained, saying, “Cancer has afflicted both my family and friends over the years. My father died of cancer before his time. Years ago, a friend of mine died of breast cancer, leaving two young daughters behind. I have seen others bravely deal with the fight to overcome breast cancer.”

Each of the men involved in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign have taken a vow to raise at least $2,500 over the month of October, as well as wear pink every day of the month.

“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” said community development manager for the American Cancer SocietyKaren Aiello. “Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research and patient support.”

Before the beginning of October, the men have collectively raised $35,000 to donate to the cause. With Breast Cancer Awareness Month taking center stage over the next 31 days, there is no doubt that the total will be growing exponentially.