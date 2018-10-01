‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 2 Spoilers: Who’s Dancing What On New York City And Las Vegas Night?

Season 27 will pay tribute to two glitzy U.S. cities.

Dancing with the Stars will pay tribute to two of the biggest cities in the U.S.A. as part of its first-ever New York City and Las Vegas theme week. The 27th season of the ABC celebrity dance-off will feature songs about the Big Apple and will roll the dice with a Vegas theme as the stars compete on the second week of competition.

According to Just Jared, ABC will kick off the celebration of the two cities on Monday, Oct. 1 with a dazzling opening number featuring the pros and New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck dancing to the song “On Broadway.”

For the New York night, the 12 remaining DWTS couples will dance the Argentine tango, foxtrot, cha cha, samba, Charleston, quickstep, or waltz to songs that include everything from Frank Sinatra’s classic “New York, New York” to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl.”

For the Vegas-themed segment on Tuesday, the celebs will perform a salsa, quickstep, jive, jazz, foxtrot, samba, tango, Paso doblé, or cha cha to songs that include Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” and Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana.” As an added bonus, Dancing with the Stars Season 9 champion Donny Osmond will serenade Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev with the song “Luck Be a Lady” as they dance their Vegas quickstep.

Here are the Dancing with the Stars New York City song and dance spoilers.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Argentine Tango – “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Foxtrot – “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Cha Cha – “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Foxtrot – “Boy from New York City” by The Manhattan Transfer

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Samba – “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki Lee

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Foxtrot – “New York State of Mind” by Matt Beilis

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Charleston – “New York’s My Home” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Quickstep – “42nd Street” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Waltz – “A Natural Woman”

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Charleston – “Living in New York City” by Robin Thicke

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Argentine Tango – “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT feat. Ezra Koenig

Here are the Dancing with the Stars Las Vegas song and dance spoilers.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Salsa – “Booty” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Iggy Azalea

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Quickstep – “That Old Black Magic” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Quickstep – “Luck Be a Lady”

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Quickstep – “Ladies Man”

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Jive – “Heat Wave” by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Jazz – “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Jive – “King Creole” by Elvis Presley

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Foxtrot – “Why Don’t You Do Right?” by Peggy Lee

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Samba – “Copacabana (At the Copa)” by Barry Manilow

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Tango – “Ashes” by Celine Dion

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – quickstep – Paso Doblé – “Storm from KÀ” by Cirque du Soleil

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Cha Cha – “Circus” by Britney Spears

One couple will be eliminated from Dancing with the Stars after the Las Vegas dances on Tuesday night.

After last week’s premiere night dances, Season 27’s first booted contestant Nikki Glaser joked about her premature elimination from the celebrity ballroom competition, telling Good Morning America she danced like “an injured horse.” Glaser also had a few roasts for longtime Dancing with the Stars judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

“I wrote some roast jokes because they went really hard on me and I didn’t get a chance to go hard on them back, cause I wanted to stick around, you know?” Glaser said, per Entertainment Tonight. “So I was trying to be nice — but now I’m off, so all bets are off.”

Of “grumpy” judge Len Goodman, Glaser said, “He’s the middle judge, he’s the cruelest… he really came after me that first night and really said some mean stuff, and I was like, ‘Do I remind you of a granddaughter who hasn’t called you in a while?’ because what is this? It’s really insulting, he said I was ‘too careful,’ which is really insulting coming from a guy who I’m sure wears a Life Alert bracelet.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.