Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Alex Rodriguez At Final Las Vegas Gig

JLo & A-Rod swapped sweet messages as she performed her final show in Sin City.

Jennifer Lopez is sharing a sweet message of love for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as she closed out of her All I Have residency shows at the Zappos Theater located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on September 29. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the show, JLo had nothing but sweet words for her man as she gushed over how special it was to have his support.

“Listen, to have a partner who’s that supportive, who comes to that many shows — we all know what it’s like to be in show business. It’s a grind,” Lopez said when asked about Rodriguez, who walked the red carpet with her as she prepared to perform her final show in Sin City after around two years of shows.

“It’s being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I,” Jennifer continued of her loving relationship with Alex in the interview, adding, “to be there for each other and it means a lot to me.”

The twosome also showed off their love for one another on the red carpet prior to the gig, as A-Rod sported a pink shirt and matching pink pants that perfectly complimented JLo’s rose gold sequin jumpsuit – which she also paired with a long animal print coat and matching bag – as they posed together for the cameras in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Alex and Jennifer also posed with their kids during their latest red carpet appearance, taking photos with Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter Emme and niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried, as well as Rodriguez’s two daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella.

A-Rod joked about the bright and interesting look he wore to support girlfriend Jennifer during her final show on Instagram, admitting that his daughter wasn’t exactly the biggest fan of the all-pink ensemble as he joked that real men wear pink.

Sharing photos with Lopez from backstage at the show, the baseball star wrote, “‘What are you wearing?’ – My daughter.”

“I decided to bust out the pink suit for the final show of #AllIHave,” he then continued in the caption. “What do you think? Comment a [thumbs up] if you’re a fan of this look. #RealMenWearPink #RoseToTheOccasion.”

Alex also shared a very sweet message for Jennifer before her final show on his Instagram account, where he seriously gushed over the mom of two while sharing a video of her working out.

“#AllIHave isn’t just the name of the show, it’s what she has given to her audiences every single night. That’s what makes her great,” the athlete said of Lopez in part, before adding, “She is working as hard today as she does every day and it’s amazing to watch.”

Jennifer also shared a video with some of her team prior to the last ever show on her own Instagram account with her more than 80 million followers, as she teased that there’s “so much more to come” from her as she prepares for the next chapter after saying bye-bye to Vegas.

Jennifer and Alex first started dating back in February 2016 and have been pretty much inseparable ever since, often sharing sweet glimpses into their family life with their blended family on social media.

