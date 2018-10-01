Prince William Returns To Kate Middleton & The Kids After Week In Africa

Prince William has made his grand return to London after spending a week traveling Africa as part of a private work trip, as reported by Hello! While William seemed to enjoy his time seeing the continent, he was happy to return to Kensington Palace and reunite with his wife Kate Middleton, his son Prince George, his daughter Princess Charlotte, and his newborn baby Prince Louis.

William spent the week visiting the countries of Kenya, Tanzania, and Namibia to promote his conversation initiatives. The future King of England is also the president of the United for Wildlife group, a royal patron of Tusk charity, and also a patron of the Royal African Society. William’s visit to Namibia was his first time in the nation, something that delighted the prince.

Even though he enjoyed his experience, there was no doubt that William’s family wasn’t far from his thoughts, as he regularly referenced them in all of his statements, including his speech at the British High Commissioner’s reception in the Namibian capital city of Windhoek.

“I’m delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time. I am only sorry that my wife Catherine is not able to join me,” said William, before jokingly adding, “She is immensely jealous, particularly as I am looking forward to a few good uninterrupted nights’ sleep this week, away from my wonderful children.”

Prince William reunited with Kate and children after week away… https://t.co/LlgRupA4XO pic.twitter.com/LolcHlHKxn — HELLO! (@hellomag) October 1, 2018

William also spoke about his passion for conservation, saying, “My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation. It’s an issue very close to my heart and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well. Your country is famous for its beautiful environment and its wildlife.”

William didn’t just spend his time giving speeches; he also took part in a 5 a.m. expedition in Namibia’s Kunene region in search of a black rhino. After spending hours on the trek, the group finally came across the endangered species, as well as plenty of elephants and giraffes.

William also met with the Kunene People’s Park Initiative, an organization that aims to give Namibia more control of its wildlife, as previously covered in the Inquisitr.

Now that William has returned from Africa, he will be returning to his royal duties in the United Kingdom. Those duties include attending another big royal wedding next week, as he and the rest of the royals will be witnessing the wedding of his cousin Princess Eugenie. The 28-year-old Eugenie will be tying the knot with fiance Jack Brooksbank in Windsor, England, on Friday, October 12.