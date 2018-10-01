Jedediah Bila Puts ‘The View’ Bad Blood Rumors To Rest With New Book

Former The View host Jedediah Bila put rumors of “bad blood” between herself and her former co-hosts to rest with a new book that details why she abruptly quit her stint on the ABC daytime talk series a little over one year ago.

Bila, who left the series in September of 2017, reveals in her book #DoNotDisturb that despite persistent rumors that stated otherwise, she was not fired from her place at the show’s infamous roundtable.

“The other hosts and I certainly had our share of political disagreements, but when the stage manager called it a wrap and the lights and cameras went off, we wiped away the makeup and went back to regular life,” she explained, citing the on-air clashes she had with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Paula Faris, and Joy Behar.

Page Six reported that despite the ability of the women to put aside their political differences once the show wrapped, it was social media trolls that were a bigger issue for the conservative political commentator.

“There were always a few dozen people out there… They had the need, the impulse — the burning, raging desire — to put me in my place, to tell it like it is, to make sure I knew that they think I am less than they are for offering up an alternative point of view,” Bila noted of viewers who disagreed with her policial stance, as reported by Page Six.

Page Six initially reported in September of 2017 rumors of an issue that occurred when Bila was a panelist and the show welcomed Hillary Clinton to the show after her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton appeared on the series to promote her book What Happened.

Bila took pause with some of Clinton’s statements in the book.

“To be fair, it hasn’t just been Republicans who have taken issue with the writing of this book. Some Democrats have come out as well,” Bila said to Clinton during her appearance on the show.

“Former campaign surrogates of yours, former fundraisers and said, ‘This book puts us in the past and we wanna move forward, we wanna figure out where to take this party, how to succeed in the future. And this places us in the past.’ How do you respond to Democrats also coming out in criticism of you writing this?”

“I think they first should read the book,” Clinton answered.

A source close to the show said to Page Six at the time, “There was a lot of staff who were upset about how that interview was handled.”

Show reps denied Bila’s exit had anything to do with the Clinton interview. Bila’s spot was taken over by Meghan McCain.

Bila’s book #DoNotDisturb is out Oct. 9.