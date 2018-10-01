NBA Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler ‘Increasingly Frustrated’ With Timberwolves, Reports ‘The Athletic’

Do the Timberwolves really want to trade Jimmy Butler?

It has been almost two weeks since Jimmy Butler demanded a trade, but he is still an official member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coach Tom Thibodeau tried to convince Butler to rejoin them in the preseason, but the 29-year-old small forward no longer has any interest in wearing the Timberwolves’ jersey. When Butler expressed his desire to leave, he gave them a list of his preferred trade destinations.

These include the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and the most recent, the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, it seems like the Timberwolves are having a hard time making a deal, and according to Sam Amick of The Athletic via Amico Hoops, Jimmy Butler and his representatives are “increasingly frustrated” with the way Minnesota handles trade talks.

“According to league sources, Butler and his representatives are increasingly frustrated with Minnesota’s handling of trade talks and seriously question whether the Timberwolves — from longtime owner Glen Taylor on down — are truly trying to find a deal.”

When he finally agreed to make Jimmy Butler available on the trading block, Coach Tom Thibodeau has made it clear that they are not going to make a bad deal. However, though lots of NBA teams have expressed strong interest in acquiring Butler, the Timberwolves’ asking price for the disgruntled superstars is reportedly too high. As Amick noted, Butler’s camp described the Timberwolves’ counteroffers as “downright delusional.”

“All across the NBA, with more than half the league having shown varying levels of interest in landing the four-time All-Star, the feedback coming Butler’s way remains the same: Minnesota’s asking price is far too high, inter-team communication is sometimes an exercise in futility, and the counter-offers that the Timberwolves have provided are, as Butler’s side sees it, downright delusional.”

Reporting in this latest update on the Jimmy Butler situation: Frustration is extremely high on his side over the T-Wolves' unrealistic asking price; stories about how they got here continue to differ. A look at both sides… https://t.co/PYcqDjedm4 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 1, 2018

It’s easy to understand why the Timberwolves are still expecting a good return for Jimmy Butler. The Timberwolves have sacrificed lots of valuable trade assets to acquire him from the Chicago Bulls last summer. In exchange for the disgruntled superstar, the Timberwolves are reportedly seeking for a comparable veteran that can help them remain competitive in the deep Western Conference in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season.

However, with their asking price, it looks like the Timberwolves are not really interested in parting ways with Jimmy Butler. According to a previous Inquisitr article, the Timberwolves are demanding Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers in a potential Butler trade. Meanwhile, per The Ringer, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly cut off the Timberwolves when they asked for D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, and future draft picks for Butler.