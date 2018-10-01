Naomi Watts Rocks A Black Bikini To Celebrate Turning 50

Naomi showed of some skin as she turned 50-years-old.

Naomi Watts is celebrating turning 50-years-old by showing off her incredible bikini body. Per Daily Mail, the actress – who turned the milestone age on September 28 – showed off some skin in a new video shared via Instagram Stories as she took a dive into the pool alongside her son, 9-year-old Samuel.

The clip showed Naomi and her youngest son heading head first into the water during a family vacation in Morocco as she joked that she suffered a less than perfect dive.

Watts – who was rocking a sleek black bikini with seriously high-waisted bottoms – jokingly wrote on the video to her 1 million followers that it was actually more of a “belly flop!”

The mom of two (Watts has two sons with former partner Liev Schreiber) had her signature blonde hair up in a bun on the top of her head as she spent some quality time with her son.

Per Daily Mail, Naomi celebrated her milestone birthday with an A-list party on the big day, which was attended by her famous friends, including Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-lee Furness.

Watts also acknowledged the occasion with a sweet birthday post on her Instagram account as she shared a photo of herself smiling as she looked out into the distance alongside the caption, “Pure Joy…” and the hashtag 50.

Watts has spoken out in the past about just how she keeps her incredible bikini body in such great shape, revealing in an interview with Metro last year that she prefers working out doing slower routines such as yoga classes than hitting the cardio hard.

“I do yoga… I did do a lot of aerobic and cardio workouts before but now I’ve slowed down,” Naomi told the site when asked about her exercise routine, revealing that she “used to do dance and things like that, Jane Fonda-style.”

“Boot camp things: that’s about as macho as I get, doing push-ups and burpees. I like something softer these days,” she then added.

Watts also previously told Hello! Magazine that she actually enjoys working out and doesn’t see it as a chore, though she also confessed that she’s not obsessed with working out but loves the rush she gets afterward.

“I like to mix it up between dance classes, hot yoga, Pilates and running,” she said of her go-to workout techniques. “I’m not fanatical about keeping fit but as I’ve got older, I really enjoy exercise. I like to remind myself that my body works and the endorphins give a great rush.”

Just last month, Naomi shared a post-workout photo on her official Instagram page where she revealed she’d attended a class where they were asked to do 100 burpees to start the day.

“Feeling good with @courtney_deri @theclass nothing like a hundred burpees to start your day!!” Watts captioned the photo, admitting in her two hashtags that she actually failed at the challenge but confessed that it felt good anyway.