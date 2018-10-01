Kate Middleton’s Mom Sparks Outrage Among Diana’s Friends For Reportedly Selling ‘Zombie Princess’ Costume

Carole Middleton reportedly faced intense backlash for selling a children’s costume named “Zombie Sleeping Princess” featuring a princess covered in blood on her website Party Piece, The Sun is reporting.

As per the publication, the mother of Kate Middleton drew criticism from friends and fans of the late Princess Diana who found the costume insensitive and appropriate. The costume has since been taken down from the website.

“This is sicker than sick. I hope people boycott this site. There are plenty of other places for better Halloween costumes,” Diana’s friend Simone Simmons is quoted saying by the Daily Star.“This is really scraping the barrel. It’s twisted and warped.”

The costume in question consists of a white dress covered in fake blood that also shows the princess’ rib cage and organs. In its description of the costume, Party Pieces wrote, “Our Zombie Sleeping Princess costume in pink includes a dress with chest print detail.”

The Halloween outfit was being sold for £10.99, equivalent to about $14, on the website, which is owned by the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge, according to The Sun. Simmons said she hoped that people would boycott the website, a sentiment that was backed by others, including fans and another friend of Lady Di, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and also a royal author, Ingrid Seward, who said the costume is “in very poor taste.”

Kate Middleton’s mum under fire for "sicker than sick" outfit sold on her Party Pieces website https://t.co/oHCxl24ARu — The Sun (@TheSun) October 1, 2018

“It’s outrageous for Carole to sell a costume like that with the word ‘princess’ in the title. What was she thinking?” one fan told the Daily Star.

Carole Middleton’s daughter Kate married Prince William in 2011, and she has been criticized in the past for using her royal connections to draw customers to her site, the Mirror reported. As the Mirror noted at the time, Carole Middleton sold royal wedding decorations ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day earlier this year.

The company has not commented on the controversy.

Though Halloween is largely a non-event in the United Kingdom, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will likely still get a private party to give them the opportunity to dress up and mingle with their classmates. Carole Middleton and her daughter Pippa are said to be organizing the Halloween party for the young Windsors this year since they both have experience planning parties, the Inquisitr previously reported.

“Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton and sister, Pippa Middleton might well put their party planning skills to good use,” royal expert Christina Reeves said, as per the Inquisitr.