‘RHOA’s’ Kandi Burruss Shares Throwback Bikini Photo Aged 17

Kandi's showing off her curves in a pink bikini.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is showing off her bikini body at 17-years-old in a swimwear photo shared on Instagram. Per a report from Atlanta Black Star, the reality star and singer showed off her curves as a teenager in a snap taken 25 years ago as she posed in a bright bikini.

The throwback photo shared by the star showed Burruss posing on some rocks during a trip to the beach as she put her hand on her hip while turning towards the camera in front of the ocean.

Kandi, who’s most famous for appearing on the Bravo reality show and for being a member of the R&B girl group Xscape, was sporting a fun pink bikini in the snap as she revealed in the caption that she was just 17-year-old when the photo was taken.

“#TBT 17yr old me,” Burruss wrote on the caption.

A number of the star’s fans commented on the fun photo, with many noting that it appeared that Kandi has barely aged since the bikini picture was snapped 25 years ago.

“I can’t believe that’s you. You still look the same @kandi,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another then told Kandi, “You look the same today! Amazing.”

“You haven’t aged a bit! Cute!!” said another fan.

The bikini snap came shortly after Kandi’s Xscape bandmate Tiny Harris shared a few swimsuit photos of her own on social media.

As reported by Inquisitr, Harris took to Instagram last week to post a number of snaps of herself in a skimpy two-piece as she took a dip in the water with husband T.I., making it pretty clear that the couple – who are in the midst of a divorce – appear to have officially reconciled as they celebrated his birthday together.

Burruss has also been flaunting her current bikini body this year.

Inquisitr shared back in May that Kandi had been showing off her curves in her swimwear as she celebrated her 42nd birthday as well as the birthday of a friend in Las Vegas while sporting a skimpy white bikini.

Burruss has been pretty open about how she stays in shape, revealing her diet secrets to Bravo’s Daily Dish after giving birth to her son, Ace Wells Tucker, in January 2016.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Revealing that breastfeeding her son – who’s now 2-years-old – helped her to lose her pregnancy weight, she added that she also gave up sweets and desserts.

“I do not eat any desserts in the month of January. And I do not drink anything but water the whole month. No sodas, no juice, no anything but water,” Burruss continued of her diet secrets.