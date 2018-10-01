Olivia Culpo Flaunts Incredible Figure In Mini Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram late Sunday to bid farewell to her weekend and greet the new week. In the snap, the former Miss Universe is rocking a gray high-waisted mini skirt paired with a tiny silk blue spaghetti strap top, which she completed with thigh-high blue boots.

The model and actress rocked the outfit at what appears to be a public event as fans can be seen in the background on the other side of a guardrail. The 26-year-old beauty tagged the brand Fendi on her skirt and the boots also appear to be Fendi.

“Ciao Sunday, see you tomorrow Monday,” she captioned the photo.

Fans, as per usual, enjoyed her post, as evidenced by the snap’s more than 97,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Some of her 3.2 million followers flocked to the comment section to point out her beauty and killer physique.

“Look at those shoulders!” one Instagram user wrote, while another added “Just gorgeous! So soft and sweet!”

Culpo’s skin looks absolutely radiant and her hair, parted down the middle in a long bob, is on point. The photo is a collage of two shots of her at the event but featuring Culpo in different poses. In the left one, the model is waving to the crowd with a smile on her face. In the right snap, she is looking at the camera, her arms to her side to showcase her outfit.

Earlier on Sunday, Culpo shared a photo of herself enjoying sunny Miami, according to the post’s geotag, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The model might have been in Miami to see her boyfriend Danny Amendola, a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins play, and possibly offer her support as the Dolphins were crushed 38-7 by his former team, the New England Patriots.

Culpo’s impeccable fashion sense is one of the reasons that she is so popular on Instagram. Off course, her flawless beauty and overall charming demeanor also do not hurt. The model has recently returned to the United States after making her worldwide fashion week rounds. She was spotted in both Milan and Paris for the respective fashion weeks for both cities, as the Inquisitr previously noted.

When it comes to her social media presence, Culpo told InStyle that she follows a moral code when it comes to posting sponsored content.

“I always think about what I would want for my followers. I have a pretty great idea of who my follower is and what she’s like, and I’m not going to support something that wouldn’t be healthy for her,” she told the publication.