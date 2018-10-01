Brittany Cartwright & Kristen Doute Show Off Their Assets In Bikini Snap

Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram late Sunday to share a snap of herself and Kristen Doute enjoying sunny Florida, proving that it’s never too late to enjoy the fading summer heat.

In the photo, the Vanderpump Rules stars are posing in tiny bikinis in Clearwater with the ocean in the background. Cartwright, 29, is wearing a skimpy baby blue bikini top, which she paired with high-waisted jean shorts while Doute, 35, is rocking a pink bikini top. Both are wearing dark shades to protect their eyes from the glaring sun.

“[R]edneck yacht club,” Cartwright wrote in the photo caption.

Her fans liked the snap, which garnered more than 25,000 likes and more than 160 comments. However, some users took an issue with her use of the term “redneck,” though Cartwright assured she meant it in an endearing way as she considers herself one.

“Brittany [you’re] beautiful sincere and a great person but I think [you] have a bit more in u than Clearwater beach,” one commenter wrote. “Not being rude but most people that live there are from New York etc.”

In response to the comment, Cartwright said that she wrote that in the caption because she is proud of her Kentuckian roots, which means being “redneck at times.”

“Why do you think I wrote that????” Cartwright responded, adding “because I can be redneck at times and proud!! I’m not saying Clearwater is redneck, stop reading into things too much babe! This is all in good fun and because I’m a country girl. Also – if you have to say, “not being rude” you know it’s a back handed comment.”

Another Instagram user commented that Cartwright’s face looks “perfect,” and asked the reality TV star what she did to it, to which Cartwright that she lost weight. Cartwright has credited running and cutting back on takeout food as the key to her 25-pound drop, according to E! News.

Also, Cartwright said that interval training has helped jumpstart her weight loss in addition to a healthier diet overall, though she doesn’t take it too far, as per E! News.

“I still have to have my cheat days! I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now.”

Her fiance and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has also appeared to have dropped some weight, as the Inquisitr reported. The couple and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.