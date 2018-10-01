‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole May Have A New Man In Her Life When Eric Finally Finds Her

Days of our Lives fans could be in for a shocking storyline when fall sweeps roll around.

According to Soap Dirt, actress Arianne Zucker is set to return to Days of our Lives as Nicole Walker. Fans will watch as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will be on a mission to find the love of his life and hopefully get her to return home to Salem with him.

As many fans will remember, Nicole was forced to leave town by Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), when she told him that she had fallen in love with his brother, Eric. Brady couldn’t handle the rejection and decided to blackmail Nicole into leaving Salem, and Eric, behind for good using evidence that he found proving she killed Deimos Kiriakis.

Nicole tearfully left town and said a harsh goodbye to Eric. However, Eric eventually moved on and fell in love with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). The two got serious and even became engaged. Later, after Jen told Eric the truth about why Nicole really left Salem he was stunned. After leaving her behind he confronted Brady, he is now on a quest to find his lost love.

However, he may not like what he finds when he and Nicole finally come face to face again. Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Nicole may have a new man when Eric finally comes calling after her.

The soap opera has released a fall sweeps trailer, and it seems that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will be back on the show in addition to Nicole. There has been some speculation that Nicole and Xander may have reconnected, despite their very rocky and volatile past, and possibly fell in love.

Nicole has been known to jump from man to man, having relationships with Brady, Deimos, and Eric all in one year. She also often needs to be rescued, and if she and her daughter, Holly, found themselves in some trouble after leaving Salem, Xander may have been the person who helped them get on their feet again.

Days of our Lives fans know that Xander has proven he can have a good side as well as a mean streak. He previously reconciled with his enemy, Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley), when he helped her escape a dangerous drug dealer, and he may have done something similar for Nicole after she found herself tossed from her home with no friends or family by her side.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.