Kristen Bell Shockingly Reveals 3-Year-Old Daughter Has Threatened To Kill Her ‘Sometimes With A Gun’

Bell says she and Shepard are currently "talking to people" about 3-year-old Delta's anger issues.

Kristen Bell never shies away from being honest about the fact that she and husband Dax Shepard are pretty open with their two, young daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, about pretty much everything to a certain extent. And while the family might come off as picture-perfect as a result, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

According to a report by ET Canada, while stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, Bell, 38, revealed a rather shocking and terrifying fact about the couple’s youngest daughter— she sometimes threatens to kill her— with an actual gun.

“Sometimes she tells me she’s going to kill me. Truly… sometimes it’s with a gun,” Bell told Colbert.

“If I tell her like, ‘Okay that’s a wrap on the candy bar’ or whatever, she’ll go, ‘Well, I’m gonna get a gun and kill you and I only like Daddy’ and she’ll just leave the room,” Bell added.

However, given the fact that their house does not contain any guns, the Veronica Mars alum doesn’t “feel like it’s a real threat”.

“I know it sounds really bad that my child threatens to kill me, but like, she doesn’t have a gun so I feel like it’s not a real threat.”

Bell then admitted that she and Shepard are “talking to people” to figure out how help Delta get a better hold of her anger.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress also shared that both of her daughters are becoming more and more curious by the day and do not hesitate to ask their parents some hard-hitting questions.

“Sometimes it comes so fast though,” Bell admitted. “Like the other day in rapid succession, I got, ‘Is Santa Claus real?’ ‘Who made dogs?’ and ‘Why is Earth?'” she revealed.

However, just because the couple tries to maintain honesty with their girls, that doesn’t mean they don’t slip in a little white lie here and there. E! News recently reported that when Bell appeared on the Today show on Wednesday, she admitted that she and Shepard have lied to Lincoln and Delta when it comes to their birthdays.

“If it’s, like, a Wednesday and we can’t celebrate and we’re both working late, then—guess what—your birthday is on Saturday. They don’t know, ” Bell told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Apart from birthdays, Bell also revealed that she and her husband lie to their children about what time it is, as they don’t know how to do it on their own just yet.

So while the couple does do their best to be honest with their girls, that doesn’t mean they are attempting to achieve perfection in doing so.

Fans can watch Kristen Bell’s entire appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.