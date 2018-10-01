Joe Biden On Midterms: ‘This Election Is Bigger Than Politics’

'We can't be the generation that let the core values of our institutions and this nation and our standing in the world be destroyed.'

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that the upcoming midterm elections are “bigger than politics,” The Hill reports.

Biden said the following during a speech for the Rhode Island Democratic Party.

“Folks, this election is bigger than politics. That’s not hyperbole. The core values that built this nation are at risk — that invisible moral fabric that holds up a society, a democracy, is being shredded.”

Biden’s tone, The Hill notes, became more alarming, and more serious as the speech progressed. The former vice president addressed the topic of President Donald Trump, but criticized the Republican Party as well – his Republican colleagues in particular – for staying silent, and therefore being complicit in Trump’s agenda.

“Our institutions are under assault,” Biden said.

“We can’t be the generation that let the core values of our institutions and this nation and our standing in the world be destroyed. Here’s the thing — these guys, our Republican colleagues, are complicit by their silence.”

Barack Obama’s vice president then went on to draw parallels between what the Republican Party used to be, and what it is today.

“Folks, this is not your father’s Republican Party,” he said. “This is a different deal.”

Apart from criticizing President Trump and the Republican Party establishment, Biden addressed the issue of sexual allegations against Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Brett Kavanaugh.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, he said, displayed “blind rage and brute partisanship.”

In a final dig at Donald Trump, the former vice president said that the POTUS is acting like one of Vladimir Putin’s “poodles,” and criticized Trump’s recently professed love for North Korea’s brutal dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump, as the Inquisitr reported, boasted about cultivating a relationship with Kim, claiming that it had gone from from tough to love.

Joe Biden is, and always has been, an outspoken critic of President Trump, but the fight between the two men culminated when Trump tweeted that the former the vice president would “go down fast and hard” in a fight “crying all the way.”

Biden warns: "Folks, this is not your father's Republican Party" https://t.co/F9pmHCStwU pic.twitter.com/oUikcQbbdD — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2018

Joe Biden has reportedly been eyeing a presidential run in 2020. In early September, citing individuals briefed on the matter, the Associated Press reported that Barack Obama’s vice president will make up his mind on whether to run for president in 2020 or not by January 2019.

According to a CNN analysis along with Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders, Sherrod Brown, Mitch Landrieu, Steve Bullock, Eric Holder, and Kirsten Gillibrand are expected to make a bid for president in 2020 as Democrats.

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti and media mogul Michael Bloomberg have also reportedly explored running in 2020, and it is exactly unconventional candidates like Avenatti that could pose a threat to Donald Trump, in the opinion of former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, according to the Washington Post.