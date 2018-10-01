Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Can’t Deal With His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie is reportedly having a hard time dealing with her boyfriend Scott Disick’s close relationship with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a Sept. 30 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie is struggling with understanding how and why Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian feel the need to be so close, despite the fact that the pair share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Sources tell the outlet that Sofia believes Scott is still completely in love with Kourtney, and that he would immediately get back together with his baby mama if she would give him the chance.

“It’s a never-ending source of angst for her. Sofia is convinced that Scott is still totally in love with Kourtney, and that if Kourtney would take him back Sofia believes he would drop her in a heartbeat,” the source stated.

The insider goes on to add that Richie is stuck between a rock and and hard place because she his so in love with Disick. However, she just doesn’t feel like Scott makes her his main priority over Kourtney.

“It’s a really awful situation for Sofia to be in, because she’s crazy in love with Scott, but she’s constantly made to feel like she’s second best, and she always feels like Scott is comparing her to Kourtney, and that she falls short in everything,” the insider added.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took their three kids to New York City for a family trip, where Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were also staying with their children. Sofia Richie stayed behind and spent time with girlfriends, despite the fact that she was allegedly upset about the family vacation.

“Sofia knows there’s really nothing she can do about it though. She just has to grin and bear it, because if she tries to put her foot down she will very likely lose Scott forever, and that’s the last thing she wants.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that Scott Disick had texted her and said he wanted to have another child with Kourtney Kardashian, despite the fact that they were both in other relationships at the time.

Kourtney has expressed the fact that she may want to have another child in the future, and Kim revealed that she thought the exes should get together and have one more baby together, even if they do it through IVF.