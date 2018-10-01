‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Shocking Returns & Interesting Recasts Revealed

Days of our Lives comings and goings for upcoming episodes reveal that fans will be seeing some shocking returns and some big recasts. Spoilers suggest that it will be an interesting few months in Salem, and the casting news has soap opera fans talking.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see actress Judith Chapman return to the soap opera. As longtime viewers may remember, Chapman previously portrayed the role of Anjelica Deveraux on the show. The role was most recently filled by Morgan Fairchild before the character was killed off last year.

This time around, the actress will be playing the role of Diana Cooper, who is the mother of Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). The ironic thing is that Chapman and Rikaart also play a mother and son on The Young and The Restless.

Diana will seemingly come to town as it’s revealed that Leo is not dead as previously thought. Both he and his shady lawyer, Ted (Gilles Marini), will return to Salem for a brand new storyline that will likely cause some major trouble for both Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Meanwhile, according to another Soap Hub article, actor Tyler Christopher, who plays Days of our Lives bad boy, Stefan DiMera, has reportedly taken a leave of absence from the show. The character was recast quickly and General Hospital alum, Brandon Barash, will be taking over the role from Christopher. However, the recast will be a temporary one.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail confides in JJ she thinks Gabi is out to get her.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/SztsSLwgCV — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 6, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of our Lives fans can expect Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Stefan DiMera to team up this week. The two will make a deal that will benefit them both in exchange for Stefan’s help in finding Sami’s presumed dead husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott).

Sami will also get a shock when she learns the truth about her mother, Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) body switch with Hattie Adams.

In addition, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), will be heartbroken when he finds some evidence that his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) may be slipping back into her split personality disorder again.

Chad will reportedly find the wig that Abigail used when she became her alter-ego, Gabby. He’ll think that his wife’s mental health is in jeopardy yet again. However, Days of our Lives viewers know that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is actually setting the entire thing up as a part of her shocking revenge plan on Abby.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.