‘Morbius,’ Starring Jared Leto, Named As Next Sony Marvel Flick

Jared Leto is no longer just a member of the DC Extended Universe.

Sony’s Venom is set to premiere this week and many were wondering what film would be next in their line of Marvel flicks. Fans finally have an answer in the form of Morbius, starring Jared Leto. Morbius, like Venom, is a popular Spider-Man villain which Sony is centering its Marvel films around.

Production for the film is set to begin in November with no release date attached to it at this time. Comic Book first broke the news about Morbius after speaking with the film’s producers, Matt Tolmach and Avi Arad. The two men were more than confident in Leto’s casting, noting that they expected “awesomeness” from the actor known for his method acting. The producers noted that Leto was a fan of the character, which they expect will lead to devotion in his portrayal.

For those unfamiliar with Spider-Man villains, Michael Morbius is a living vampire who, at times, you root for and other times you don’t. It will be interesting to see the take Sony opts for when writing the character and just how he will come across to fans. Morbius, a biochemist, discovered he had a blood disorder which he tried to cure using experiments with vampire bats, which ultimately turned him into a vampire himself.

Jared Leto's 'Morbius' will be the next film in the #Venom universe, says producers Matt Toldich & Avi Arad. They say Leto will have 'a similar level of intensity and charisma and devotion to the character' as his Joker ????????‍♂️ (via @ComicBook) pic.twitter.com/8cgVm1AJH7 — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) September 29, 2018

Like Venom and the Punisher, Morbius can be seen as an anti-hero. Once he gets his superhero powers after his experiments go awry, he begins taking the law into his own hands by going after criminals.

Other Spider-Man anti-heroes Sony is toying with for future projects include Kraven the Hunter, Black Cat, and Silver Sable.

Leto has a handful of films in production at this time and he will be appearing in Sony’s new Marvel film, as well as DC films at the same time. Currently on the actor’s docket are Suicide Squad 2, Tron 3, an untitled Joker solo film, and an untitled Joker and Harley Quinn film. The three films in which he will appear as the Joker will likely be his last portrayal as the Gotham villain.

Acting in two different superhero universes is nothing new for actors these days, as fans are seeing it more and more often. Tom Hardy portrayed Bane in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises before crossing over into Marvel as Venom. Michael Keaton starred as Batman before becoming the villain in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. And who can forget Ben Affleck as Daredevil long before he ever became the caped crusader in Batman v. Superman?