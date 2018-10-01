Kanye West Says He’s Showing Up At TMZ ‘100 Strong’ On Monday

Kanye West has plans to mark the five-month anniversary of his epic meltdown on TMZ by returning to the celebrity news outlet’s Los Angeles offices on Monday, October 1, and he says he’s bringing an army of supporters along with him.

Kanye’s name continued to dominate headlines through the weekend, thanks to the circulation of an off the cuff political rant that was edited out of the televised premiere of Saturday Night Live’s 44th season. The intense outtake features Ye stopping mid-performance to accuse SNL personnel of trying to bully him into taking his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat off before he took the stage. As the Washington Post and various other publications would report, he’d also use the moment to theorize about an alleged “Democratic plan” to keep African Americans on welfare, before defending Trump against a media and entertainment industry that he claims to be ninety percent liberal.

By noontime, Sunday, fans on Twitter were left with pretty solid indication that not only was the veteran hip-hop producer far from being done with addressing his critics – but that he was on the verge of inviting a fresh storm of controversy. After declaring “unprogrammed” to be his new word of focus, and putting a call out for the public to end so-called “cancel culture,” Ye doubled down on his defense of the MAGA hat. What’s more, he captioned a photograph that he shared of him wearing the red cap with a passing reference to the U.S. Constitution that read as though he was advocating for the abolition of the 13th Amendment – which would basically equate to the reinstitution of slavery.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

“We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment,” the tweet read. Kanye refrained from editing the post, but he would return an hour and a half later with a retraction of sorts, adding, “the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise, meaning it never ended” and “not abolish, but let’s amend the 13th Amendment.”

the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

For many who replied, the tweets struck an eerily similar tone to that which Kanye conveyed when he made his infamous assertion about slavery being a choice back in May. Interestingly enough, the 13th Amendment statement was preceded by a tweet in which Kanye informed followers that he had contacted Harvey Levin to let him know of his intentions to stop by with up to 100 people within 24 hours.

TMZ staff member Van Lathan, who is remembered for having stood up to Kanye during the May 1 tirade, would respond to the news by joking that he’ll be taking a sick day on Monday.

just reached HARVEY we’re going to TMZ 2mrw morning 100 strong. We need strong beings dancers. Unprogrammed to bring love #wegotlove — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018