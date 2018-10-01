Chris Evans Slams Kanye West For His MAGA Tweet

Captain America wasn't a fan of Kanye's MAGA tweet.

Kanye West filled in after Ariana Grande dropped out of her scheduled performance for the Saturday Night Live season premiere last night. According to a report earlier today by the Inquisitr, West remained a hot topic on Twitter today after chasing his SNL performance with a bizarre MAGA (Making America Great Again) tweet about wanting to “abolish” the 13th Amendment.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love,” Kanye penned in his strange tweet.

In just eight hours, Kanye’s tweet had been liked just shy of 75,000 times and retweeted 18,000 times. Over 22,000 people also took time to comment on the tweet.

“Where do you think that hat was made, dumdum,” one individual questioned, pointing out the fact that his hat likely wasn’t made in the United States.

“Job creation? Preach one thing to the world, deliver something else,” a second chimed in including a picture of one of Kanye’s products with a label saying “made in China” on it.

Others even pointed out the jet he was flying in also wasn’t likely to have been made in America.

Like many other individuals on Twitter, Chris Evans also wasn’t too happy about Kanye’s tweet.

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying,” Chris said as he retweeted Kanye’s post.

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

A few hours later, Evans took another jab at West sharing a picture featuring a quote from a professor and writer of biochemistry at Boston University named, Isaac Asimov. Showing their support for the actor who plays Captain America, many started posting the same picture Chris used in the comment section of Kayne’s original MAGA tweet.

Shortly after Chris’ first retweet slamming Kanye, the singer quickly took to Twitter to clarify he never meant the 13th Amendment should be abolished. He just thought it should be amended.

In seven hours, Evans’ tweet slamming Kayne had accumulated just shy of 74,000 retweets and just shy of 300,000 likes. Nearly 7,000 individuals have also taken the time to comment on the actor’s post.

“Kanye needs mental health services. He is not right in the head. But mostly let me make this clear, he does NOT speak for black folks,” one Twitter user said in the comment section of Evans’ tweet.

“He doesn’t speak for humans period,” a second chimed in.

“Kanye just got checked by Captain America,” a third said in support of Evans.

Chris Evans Slams Kanye West's 'Maddening' Call for Abolition of Amendment That Outlawed Slavery https://t.co/rGseZ35ZOs — People (@people) September 30, 2018

According to BuzzFeed¸this isn’t something Chris’ 9.56 million Twitter followers should find too surprising, as Evans has a habit of clapping back at people for making these types of posts.