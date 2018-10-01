Avenatti Says Republicans ‘Afraid’ To Let FBI Talk To Julie Swetnick

'How difficult is it for a couple of FBI agents, or even one, to call me on the phone and ask to speak to my client for an hour or two?'

The attorney representing Trump Supreme Court Pick Brett Kavanaugh’s third accuser Julie Swetnick, Michael Avenatti, said Sunday that the Republicans are afraid to let the FBI talk to his client, the Washington Examiner reports.

“How difficult is it for a couple of FBI agents, or even one, to call me on the phone and ask to speak to my client for an hour or two? That’s not a lot of resources. They don’t want to talk to my client because they’re afraid of what she may say.”

Julie Swetnick alleges that Brett Kavanaugh behaved inappropriately around women as a teenager, touching them without their consent, and spiking their drinks. Swetnick said she is a victim of one of the gang rapes organized by Kavanaugh in 1982. Kavanaugh, while he did not participate in Swetnick’s alleged rape, did “wait for his turn” at other, similar events.

Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge, however, was present, she claims.

“This is ridiculous and from the twilight zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” is how Kavanaugh denied Swetnick’s accusations, according to NBC News.

A lot has happened since Swetnick’s going public. President Trump accused her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, of “looking for attention,” calling him a “low-life,” and most of the American media has remained intensely, laser-focused on the Brett Kavanaugh saga.

In the epicenter of it is Michael Avenatti, who also represents Stormy Daniels, and his most recent comments are in reference to reports that the White House is limiting the scope of the FBI’s investigation, preventing the bureau from contacting witnesses, essentially micromanaging the probe.

These claims have been vehemently denied by President Trump, and by the White House.

Michael Avenatti: White House, Senate GOP too "afraid" to let FBI talk to Julie Swetnick https://t.co/axnHxB777C — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 1, 2018

Right of center, Avenatti is considered by many to be an aspiring statesmen, even a threat to President Trump. Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon, for instance, recently remarked that Avenatti’s “fearlessness” could do wonders for his political career, even damper Donald Trump’s chances in 2020, according to the Washington Post.

But, as the Inquisitr reported today, anonymous White House sources briefed on the highest office’s internal dialogues allegedly claim that the Trump administration is willing to go all in for Kavanaugh, and do whatever it takes for him to be confirmed.

Michael Avenatti seems to wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment.

“I’ve been clear for the last week that there are corroborating witnesses,” Avenatti argued.

“We just didn’t make this up out of whole cloth. I didn’t just reach into the ether and find some woman to sign a false declaration,” he explained.

Julie Swetnick, Avenatti’s client, accused Kavanaugh in a sworn affidavit last Wednesday.