‘Dark Phoenix’: The Main Character Rumored To Die In The Film

Who will bite the bullet in 'Dark Phoenix'?

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Dark Phoenix.

The premiere of the Dark Phoenix trailer this past week has X-Men fans in a tizzy, to say the least. The trailer has been completely dissected by all sorts of movie news websites and fans, and the one central plotline everyone seems to be discussing is who dies in the film. Brief shots of a funeral can be seen in the trailer, and other clues from the clip just might explain who is buried under that pile of dirt.

Screen Rant, as well as many other outlets, is suggesting Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) is the unlucky mutant who bites the dust in Dark Phoenix. One of the biggest hints about Mystique’s possible demise is those who are attending the funeral in the trailer. Even though not all the X-Men are present, it’s still obvious to fans who aren’t six feet under based on who is attending the rainy funeral.

Beast, Storm, Professor Xavier, and Nightcrawler are all visible at the funeral, and there is one more mystery character present who cannot be seen because they are being blocked by an umbrella. This could potentially be Mystique herself, Cyclops, Magneto, or Quicksilver.

Screen Rant has noted that Beast appearing in his true mutant form at the funeral could be him paying homage to Mystique who always encouraged the X-Men to embrace their full form. The mental state of Beast and Professor Xavier in the trailer also hints at Mystique’s death. The death of Mystique (also known as Raven) would hit those two men harder than any of the other X-Men in the film based on their strong relationships with Jennifer Lawrence’s character.

The fact that Jennifer Lawrence has made it clear in interviews that she’s pretty much over portraying Mystique doesn’t bode well for the character’s fate either. When the actress first appeared in X-Men: First Class back in 2011, she was still a fresh face in Hollywood. Lawrence is now one of the biggest movie stars in the world and is ready to move on from the superhero genre.

The only other possible contender to die in the film is Quicksilver, played by Evan Peters. Speculation around the speedster’s death is mostly based on the fact that he hardly appears in the trailer, suggesting he dies during the first act of the film.

To see who doesn’t make it out of Dark Phoenix alive, check the film out when it hits theaters on June 7, 2019.