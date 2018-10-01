Mac And Cheese Candy Canes Are A Thing, And People Aren’t Happy

How would you feel about macaroni and cheese flavored candy canes hanging on your Christmas tree?

Candy canes are a staple of the Christmas season. Traditionally, they are a peppermint flavor. Because not everyone is a fan of the peppermint flavor, candy canes have always been available in other flavors to give everyone the pleasure of enjoying a candy cane plucked off the Christmas tree on Christmas morning.

Archie McPhee – the name of a novelty store based in Seattle with the motto “we make weird” – may have taken things a little too far after introducing Mac & Cheese flavored candy canes.

On Archie McPhee’s website, this bizarre item is described as a comfort food, “Macaroni and Cheese Candy Canes are a particular favorite of picky eaters. These candy canes taste like your childhood favorite — mac and cheese. It’s like comfort food-flavored comfort food! Macaroni and cheese has become a holiday family tradition in many parts of the country, so why not let our holiday candy reflect that?”

For those feeling adventurous, or those who want to take advantage of the free shipping, the store also sells candy canes in the following flavors: Pickle, Bacon, Rotisserie Chicken, Clamdy (clam), and Coal.

JunkFoodMom – an Instagram account with just over 31,000 followers – reported the candy canes did, in fact, smell and taste like macaroni and cheese.

The Instagram account also admitted to trying the rotisserie chicken candy and said it was “an experience.”

While a few individuals have taken to social media to express excitement about mac and cheese flavored candy canes, most aren’t too thrilled with the idea.

Several individuals posted nothing more than a puking emoticon in the comment section of JunkFoodMom’s Instagram post, while others used words such as “sick” and “gross” to describe their thoughts on this odd product.

Twitter quickly filled with people having nothing positive to saw about mac and cheese candy canes.

My wife on the mac and cheese candy canes: “If I got these as a kid, I’d be like, ‘Is Santa mad at us?’” — Clayton Over (@ClaytonOver) September 28, 2018

One user called them an “atrocity.”

Jelly Belly makes buttered popcorn flavored candy canes. They’re not as good as the buttered popcorn beans, but edible. This mac and cheese atrocity is a hard pass. — Jaime [Last Name Redacted] (@honeycrisp) September 28, 2018

Another agreed the idea of mac and cheese candy canes was crossing a line.

I mean, I’d be fine with like a butterscotch or maybe even like a maple candy cane. But Mac and cheese crosses a line. — Paragon Of Honor (@ryan_swirski) September 28, 2018

And another thought it was just wrong.

Wrong, on so many levels…. — Francis W. Fuselier (@fuselier_w) September 30, 2018

For someone with a sweet tooth and a love for macaroni and cheese, the idea of combining them into a candy cane seems to be well-received. The overwhelming majority of people who have caught wind of the product, however, want nothing to do with it. Some have even gone as far as tweeting that it is “ruining the holiday.”