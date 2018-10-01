‘Spider-Man: Far From Home:’ Leaked Footage Suggests Appearance Of Mysterio

Jake Gyllenhaal has been rumored to play the villain, and his secret might be out.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is nearing the end of filming with post-production set to be underway within the next month. Not much footage had been leaked from the set, especially any containing Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, Mysterio. Despite being confirmed on IMDb, Gyllenhaal has not commented on his appearance in the Homecoming sequel but it looks like the cat is officially out of the bag.

A Twitter user has revealed footage from the set of Far From Home which shows an actor who looks an awful lot like Gyllenhaal in costume which matches the famous Spider-Man villain. After revealing the footage of a brief interaction of the mystery character with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, the Twitter account then released close up screen grabs from the video to help fans get a better view at just what was going on on set.

Spider-Man and the mystery man are surrounded by chaos and destruction on the set, suggesting this might be some sort of final battle for the duo. The villain is seen kneeling while Spider-Man stands but this doesn’t necessarily mean it is film footage, it could be the actors taking a break in between shots.

The mystery character is wearing the classic Mysterio costume from the comics, fit with a long purple cape, green bodysuit, and gold gloves. Mysterio, also known as Quentin Beck was a special effects worker on movie sets who was trying to make a name for himself in Hollywood before he turned to the dark side.

Final scenes from Spider-Man: Far from Home in Liberec, now the end of filming pic.twitter.com/D9SNaHSBJk — Martin Knap (@CZMARTY7) September 30, 2018

Beck then acquired a thirst for fame when a friend suggested targeting a real-life superhero and taking them out. Spider-Man became the target of Beck, as the special effects man thought he would be the easiest kill. Beck used his talents from movie sets building illusions to turn himself into a super villain, and the rest is basically history.

Mysterio eventually helps form the Sinister Six to aid him in taking down Spider-Man. The others in the group were Doctor Octopus, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Electro, and Vulture who fans will remember as the main villain in Homecoming. With Michael Keaton set to reprise his role as Vulture in Far From Home, Marvel might be building something with the Sinister Six.

The new ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ set looks straight out of the comics ???? (via u/Nov_MMIV & @MarvelousRealm ) pic.twitter.com/esRngi22kJ — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) September 23, 2018

While the leaked footage and images from the set of Far From Home can not absolutely identify Gyllenhaal or Mysterio, it appears more than likely as it’s one too many coincidences to be anyone else.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and Remy Hii. It hits theaters on July 5, 2019.