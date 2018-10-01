Sarah Palin’s Son, Track, Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges For Third Time

Sarah Palin’s oldest child, 29-year-old Track Palin, has been arrested on charges of domestic violence for the third time in less than three years. The Washington Post reported on Sunday that police were called to a home located in Wasilla, Alaska, about 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. Upon arriving, officers found an unidentified female acquaintance that Palin had attacked. They also learned that he had taken the woman’s phone when she tried to call the police to report the incident.

Palin fought police as they attempted to arrest him. Charges against Palin include fourth-degree assault, interfering with the reporting of a domestic violence crime, resisting arrest by force, and disorderly conduct.

Track Palin’s first arrest for domestic violence charges happened in January of 2016, just before his mother was scheduled to endorse then-presidential-candidate Donald Trump at a Tulsa campaign rally. That incident occurred at his parents’ home. The police report described Track as “uncooperative, belligerent and evasive.” Upon their arrival at the Palin home, officers found Track’s girlfriend of a year frightened and crying as she hid from him under a bed.

Prior to Friday’s arrest, the last time Palin had domestic violence charges brought against him was in December of 2017. That time it was Sarah Palin who called police on her son while he was at her home. She told them that he was “freaking out and was on some type of medication.” When officers arrived at the house, they found Track behaving erratically and his father, Todd, bleeding from a head wound.

The police report for that night indicated that Track told police the argument with his father had begun as a disagreement about a vehicle and that he had gone to their home following that disagreement. Todd Palin told police that Track told him he was coming to their home “to beat his a**,” so he retrieved his pistol as protection. Track said that his father was pointing a gun at him through a window when he arrived and that he told his father multiple times to shoot him. Todd Palin tapped the gun on the window multiple times at which point Track punched his hand through the window, took Todd’s gun, and tackled his father to the ground where he proceeded to punch him in the head repeatedly.

Track Palin pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal trespassing in the matter, and charges of assault and criminal mischief were dropped. The court also ordered Palin to participate in the Anchorage Veterans Court, which requires drug and alcohol testing.

Track Palin enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2007 and served in Iraq for a year. His mother has attributed his abusive behavior to his military service.