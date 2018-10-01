Iggy Azalea Debuts New Pink Hair On Instagram

Iggy Azalea has a new look. The 28-year-old Australian rapper debuted a pink bob on her Instagram page on Sunday night. Azalea wears minimal makeup in the captionless photo but it’s enough to show off the rosy tones in her tresses.

Her fans seemed delighted with the change.

“Omfg, Iggy. I adore you with this short hair. You look stunning anyway” one person wrote while another commented, “Looking beautiful miss iggy. Fresh hair.”

Other comments alluded to reports that the “Fancy” rapper is currently dating Playboi Carti. Azalea seemed to confirm the rumors when she posted a photo with him on her Instagram two days ago. In the photo, Carti has his arm around her and she’s leaning on him. This photo also doesn’t have a caption. Perhaps Azalea is trying to encourage her fans and casual observers to draw their own conclusions about her relationship status.

According to Complex, Azalea and Carti were previously seen together at the Rolling Loud festival and at Six Flags.

There were previous rumors that she was dating Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga. But, as the Inquisitr previously reported, she shot down those rumors in an interview with E!’s Daily Pop back in July.

“We’ve been friends since I was 19, I’m 28 now so that romance rumor to me was just like…” she said of before laughing.

Those Tyga dating rumors started when he and Azalea were seen hanging out at Coachella. The fact that the two went on to record a song together also stoked speculation that they were more than just friends.

“When you hang out with your friends and you’re the only two famous people out of 10, then you’re getting married and having children,” she added.

Iggy Azalea was previously engaged to basketball player Nick Young. Their relationship ended in 2016 after Young’s infidelity went public. As Complex recalls, Young impregnated his ex-girlfriend while he was in a relationship with Azalea and a video recorded by his then-teammate inadvertently revealed that he had been cheating.

In August the rapper vowed that she would remain single forever.

“I have come to the conclusion iam [sic] going to be alone forever,” she wrote in a tweet that’s since been deleted. “Iam [sic] completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n sh*t…[sic] its nice.”

Even though Playboi Carti and Iggy’s Azalea’s alleged relationship seems new, she had to deal with accusations that she’s dating him for his money. One person claimed that their differing net worths “proved” that she was with him for his wealth. But Azalea shut down those comments by declaring that she has more money than Carti, Complex reports.

“I’ve been in the game longer although it’s not about that at all…but please don’t ever try to play me when it comes to my bag cuz one thing I DONT need a man for is money,” she said.