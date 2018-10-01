Ariana Grande Posts Uplifting F. Scott Fitzgerald Quote About How ‘Life Starts All Over Again’

It seems Ariana Grande was in a rather inspirational and philosophical mood on Sunday, as she took to her Instagram Story to share one of late, noted author F. Scott Fitzgerald’s words of wisdom, per People.

Since the unexpected and untimely death of Ariana Grande’s ex, Mac Miller, on September 7 at just 26-years-old, the “God Is A Woman” singer has not been herself and understandably so. Over the past couple of weeks, Grande, 25, has slowly been reintegrating herself back onto social media, as well as into the public eye.

Just last week, the Inquisitr reported that the “Get Well Soon” singer went on Twitter to let her fans know that “everything will be okay” and thanked them for their continued support in what has been a very trying time in her life.

Perhaps feeling under the weather or just wanted to share some uplifting spirit, Grande posted a quote from Fitzgerald’s most famous boo, The Great Gatsby, via her social media page.

“Life starts all over again when its crisp in the fall,” the quote read.

Prior to sharing more positive social media posts, the “No Tears Left To Cry” crooner appeared to have an emotional breakdown on her Twitter not too long ago in which she yearned for “one okay day.”

Luckily, Grande has had fiance Pete Davidson by her side throughout this entire time. After posting the quote, Grande also uploaded a photo of the Saturday Night Live comedian backstage at the Season 44 premiere of the comedy sketch series on Saturday.

As it turns out, Grande was originally scheduled to perform at SNL‘s season opener. However, according to the show’s creator and producer Lorne Michaels, the “Break Free” singer cited “emotional reasons” for her reason to back out. Kanye West then “stepped up” to replace her.

During his sketch, Davidson used the couple’s relationship as his comedic topic of choice, as they got engaged over the summer when SNL was off the air.

“I got engaged and no one could believe it. I can’t believe it. I get it, she’s the No. 1 pop star in the world and I’m that guy from ‘SNL’ that everyone thinks is in desperate need for new blood,” he began.

Davidson went on to quip that although he’s “totally comfortable” with the fact that Grande is a highly successful woman in her own right, he still came up with a sure-safe way “to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”

“Last night I switched her birth control with Tic Tacs. I believe in us and all, but I just want to make sure that she can’t go anywhere.”