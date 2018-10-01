Galaxy S10: Recent Leaks Suggest Samsung’s 2019 Flagship Will Look Radically Different

Samsung is standing its ground in its initiative to make the Galaxy S10 as different to Apple's notched design as possible.

Samsung might have developed a reputation for copying Apple’s design in the past, but over the past years, the South Korean tech giant has started adopting its own, distinct design language that arguably rivals, and even exceeds, the design of Apple’s iPhones. This started with the Galaxy S6 and its curved edges, and it was followed by the Galaxy S8, which made the iPhone 7 look incredibly dated by comparison.

Now, Samsung appears determined to ensure that the Galaxy S10 would look as distinct and unique as possible. This means that the upcoming 2019 flagship smartphone is designed to surpass the already-stellar, albeit polarizing, design of the iPhone X. The smartphone market has pretty much adopted the iPhone X’s notched look for its flagships, with manufacturers such as Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus already utilizing the notched design for their top-tier handsets. Samsung, however, expressly refuses to do so. This was evident in the design of the Galaxy Note 9, which still carries design cues from the Galaxy S8 line.

With the Galaxy S10, Samsung is given the chance to set the standards for smartphone design once more, and if recent rumors are accurate, it appears that the device might accomplish just that. In a recent Twitter announcement, OnLeaks, better known as the ever-reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, revealed that Samsung is planning “no less than 9” all-gradient color schemes for the Galaxy S10. Such a color scheme has been adopted by Huawei with its P20 Pro handsets, to much acclaim. Samsung’s gradient scheme for the S10 would most likely be a step above the P20.

In a way, OnLeaks‘ recent leaks about the Galaxy S10 do fall in line with the announcement of Samsung Mobile Division CEO DJ Koh last week, who noted while speaking to Chinese media that the Galaxy S10 will be released in “amazing colors,” according to a Forbes report.

Apart from the upcoming flagship smartphone’s colors, Hemmerstoffer also claims that “PVT is just around the corner” for the Samsung Galaxy S10. PVT stands for “Product Validation Testing,” and is usually done when a device has reached its final build. If the smartphone passes the PVT, the iteration of the device would then be mass produced and shipped to customers.

It remains to be seen how well the Galaxy S10 performs on the market. That being said, it is quite encouraging to see the South Korean tech giant going for something more original in its approach for the upcoming flagship device. If there is anything that Samsung must have learned from the Galaxy S9, after all, it is that the market does not respond to half-hearted attempts at upgrades anymore.