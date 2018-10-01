Jim Carrey Paints Portrait Of Lindsey Graham’s ‘Hideous And Hateful Face’

'Ever wonder why women don't report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham,' Carrey says.

Famous Hollywood actor and comedian Jim Carrey published his portrait of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s “hideous and hateful face” on Twitter, the Washington Examiner reports.

Along with the painting, the actor posted the following message.

“Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about ‘a disgrace.'”

Carrey’s dig at Lindsey Graham comes after the senator exploded at Democrats – as The Hill put it – during President Donald Trump Supreme Court Pick Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kavanaugh, accused of sexual assault by multiple women, testified after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Like many other members of the Republican Party, upset with what he considers to be a political hit job, Lindsey Graham exploded at committee Democrats, accusing them of trying to destroy Kavanaugh’s life.

“What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that not me,” Graham yelled.

“You’ve got nothing to apologize for,” he told Kavanaugh, “you’re supposed to be Bill Cosby when you’re a junior and senior in high school and all of a sudden you’ve gotten over it.”

According to the Independent, Graham was also widely criticized for telling a rape survivor to “go to the cops,” as she confronted him outside Kavanaugh’s nomination hearing.

Today, Raw Story reports, Senator Graham went one step further, announcing that his mind is “made up,” vowing to vote for Kavanaugh even if the Federal Bureau of Investigation – which is currently probing sexual assault allegations against Trump’s Supreme Court pick – finds him guilty.

Instead of investigating Kavanaugh – Graham suggested, as the Inquisitr previously reported – the FBI should investigate Senate Judiciary Democrats over recently held Kavanaugh vs. Ford hearings.

Ever wonder why women don’t report sexual abuse? Look no further than the hideous and hateful face of Lindsey Graham who offered nothing but anger and absolute disdain to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford following her courageous, and very credible, testimony. Talk about “a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/PSCNZv2cnp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 29, 2018

For Jim Carrey, this is not the first time to take a dig at the Republican Party. The actor has, for instance, posted multiple portraits of President Trump to his official Twitter account. He has also expressed support for Nike’s Colin Kaepernick campaign, and head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections Robert Mueller.

Outspoken about his political views – not only through his artwork – Jim Carrey recently urged Americans, Democrats in particular, to say “yes” to socialism, according to the Washington Post, arguing that the United States should look at Canada for inspiration, and adopt a health care program similar to the Canadian one.