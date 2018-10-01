Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Embarrassed’ And Hates How Kanye West Appears ‘Crazy’ After ‘SNL’ Rant, Per ‘HL’

Kanye West is getting tons of publicity over an unaired segment on SNL when he ranted about how people were telling him to take off his MAGA hat. Kanye also talked about his support of the Trump administration, which he later followed up on with a controversial Instagram post. In the captions, he said the following.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment.”

Kanye also wore a MAGA hat in the photo, which is what caused a lot of the controversy to begin with. And it sounds like his wife, Kim Kardashian, is a little embarrassed by all of the attention he’s getting as a result of his stint on SNL. This is what a source revealed, according to the Hollywood Life.

“Kanye believes he’s speaking the truth, and being his authentic self, he’s schooling and educating the masses with his words of wisdom, but Kim is only too aware of how he comes across, and she hates that he’s often perceived as ‘crazy’ or as being a joke.”

But even so, it sounds like Kim still accepts him for who he is.

“Kanye is Kanye, and at the end of the day she still loves him even when he embarrasses the h*ll out of her.”

Meanwhile, Kanye’s comment about the 13th amendment caused tons of confusion. West eventually clarified, saying he didn’t want to abolish the amendment, but rather that he’s like to “amend” it, detailed the Hollywood Life.

Exactly what he’d like to see amended, is still unclear. And it turns out that the one person who liked Kanye’s antics on SNL was Donald Trump. The president tweeted his support, which could have been nice for Kanye to hear.

Back in August, 2017, the two met at Trump Tower in New York City. It took place shortly after Kanye was released from hospitalization following a vicious rant during one of his concerts. The two reportedly talked about multicultural issues, detailed CNN. West is believed to have brought up his concerns about Chicago after requesting a 15-minute meeting with Trump. Ironically, Kanye didn’t even vote during the last presidential election, but notably told everyone that “if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.”

Kim Kardashian has also made trips to the White House, including her latest meeting on September 5 to discuss prison reform with the president, according to SOHH.