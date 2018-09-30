Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, And Their Kids Attend Church As A Family In LA

They might not be a couple any longer, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner looked cozy as they took their three children to church on Sunday morning in LA, reports the Daily Mail. The pair took their three kids to services in the Brentwood neighborhood, and Ben recently visited the actress’s home in the Pacific Palisades as well. Despite having split up three years ago, the couple still co-parent their daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel.

Affleck was looking nice and healthier than he has recently. He is reportedly still in a rehab facility in Malibu, but he looked fresh in a white shirt and dark jeans, topped by a black jacket. Garner was simply dressed in slim dark slacks and a slim long-sleeved black sweater, her hair up in a simple bun. She wore a simple gold necklace as well.

There was a notable absence from the family affair – Affleck’s new girlfriend, Shauna Sexton. The Playboy playmate was nowhere in site as Affleck escorted his kids out of the church building. In addition to this church visit, Affleck also visited the kids at Garner’s home on Saturday afternoon. He was low-key, dressed in his Red Sox hat, a black T-shirt, and sunglasses.

Garner prepped for his arrival by shopping for flowers. She wore green leggings, a gray sweater, and pink flip-flops with cute cat’s eye sunglasses. Insiders say Affleck has spent the last 30 days at the Canyons rehab facility in Malibu, and he will likely stay there for a few more weeks.

The couple during happier times at the premiere of Argo. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Affleck is reportedly doing well and working on himself. It’s not his first time in rehab, as the actor and director first entered a rehab facility in 2001. He entered one again last year for treatment for his alcohol addiction, and is now said to be taking his latest visit very seriously.

“As difficult as it was to have his recent trip to rehab all play out so publicly, it now seems the way it happened was for the best,” said an inside source.

They said Affleck doesn’t want his kids to have to go through something like this again and is hoping to really get better and beat his addiction this time around. Rumors that Affleck and Garner may get back together have abounded, but it seems more likely that Garner is helping him because she wants him to be there for their three children as they grow up.