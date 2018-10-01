‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Sharon’s Tearful Wedding Decision!

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the first week of October bring huge changes at Jabot and a messy wedding for Sharon and Nick as Nick’s secret night with Phyllis is finally exposed.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) takes matters into her own hands when it comes to Jabot, according to She Knows Soaps. Traci (Beth Maitland) isn’t quite sure about taking over as CEO, but later in the week, she decides that she can. Before that, Billy (Jason Thompson) is caught off guard upon his arrival at Jabot because Ashley called a board meeting to expose Billy’s embezzlement of company funds to support his gambling addiction.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) prepare to get married. However, they face opposition in the form of their daughters. First, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) isn’t too happy about her parents’ plans to walk down the aisle. In her life, she’s seen too many breakups, and she believes marriages don’t last, and she doesn’t want to hurt over another divorce in the future.

Summer (Hunter King) pressures Mariah (Camryn Grimes) to tell Sharon about Nick’s infidelity before the wedding. Although Summer promised to keep mum, and Nick even paid her, the secret accidentally came out anyway, and now Mariah knows. Of course, it’s a situation that Mariah agonizes over because she doesn’t want her mother to get hurt, and no matter what she does, Mariah knows that the details of Nick and Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) tryst will hurt Sharon.

Ultimately, Mariah asks Nick about unfinished business with other significant women, and he must realize that she knows. Eventually, Mariah reaches a difficult decision, and she tells Sharon what happened between Nick and Phyllis, which means the bride-to-be has her own difficult decision to make.

While Sharon tries to figure out what to do, Nick and Sharon’s loved ones gather for their wedding day. An unexpected guest arrives for the wedding. Could it be Noah (Robert Adamson)?

Because Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) team up on Victor (Eric Braeden) early in the week, Victor ends up attending his son’s wedding, and of course, he has plenty to say when Sharon doesn’t arrive at the venue on time. While the guests wait for the bride, Victor says, “I’m simply saying what everyone’s thinking – Nicholas was stood up by Sharon.” Unfortunately, Sharon’s late arrival hurts Faith, and Nick hugs her as she cries.

Of course, messiness ensues after a secret is exposed, but the question everybody wants to know the answer to is if Nick and Sharon end up saying “I do.”

