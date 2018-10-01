New Photos Of John David Duggar And Abbie Burnett Reveal Total Happiness And No Side Hugs

John David Duggar and his fiancé, Abbie Grace Burnett, have been laying low ever since they got engaged in July. Photos of the lovebirds have been few and far between, but they decided to share a couple of snapshots on Sunday and it seems to show a whole new side of the groom-to-be.

The 28-year-old Duggar son has every reason to be happy. It looks like he has found the one that he has been waiting for, even if he did think that he was the ‘bachelor till the rapture.’ He is now about ready to walk down the aisle. The pictures that were shared on the couple’s joint Instagram account indicates just how happy John David is to be planning his future with Abbie.

It sounds like John David was the one who wrote the caption on the photos, implying that he wants to spend every minute with Abbie. His smile and laughter in the snaps are the first thing that Duggar fans noticed as they wrote in the timeline.

One person said, “I haven’t seen John smile this much ever… I’m glad you’re both happy.”

John David was always the ‘play it cool’ kind of guy as seen on TLC’s Counting On. When asked about whether he would be courting any time soon, he would usually joke that he would end up being a bachelor until the rapture happened. He would sort of downplay the idea, but now he doesn’t have to.

Another thing that Duggar fans noticed from the photos of John David and Abbie is that they are seen in a non-side hug pose in one of them. They are in a casual embrace while breaking out in laughter, and people commented that this is definitely not a side hug. It looks like these two are setting their own rules for their relationship.

Their wedding is supposedly set for November 3, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The date was leaked by someone who got hold of a wedding invitation and was posted on the Duggar Family News: Life is not all Pickles and Hairspray Facebook group. That does seem logical as the time between Duggar engagements and the nuptials is usually about three months. It also stands to reason that since Abbie lives in Oklahoma and John David in Arkansas, they will want to get hitched quickly so they won’t have so much time apart.

If Counting On is planning on coming back for another season on TLC, John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett’s courtship and engagement will most likely be the focus. Look for more to come as they get closer to their special day.