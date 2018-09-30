New Brett Kavanaugh Story: Was ‘Belligerent, Aggressive’ Drunk, Started Fight That Got Friend Busted At Yale

A Yale friend of Brett Kavanaugh says that the Supreme Court nominee lied about his excessive drinking as a college student, and he plans to tell the FBI about it.

A college friend of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told The Washington Post on Sunday that Kavanaugh lied to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about his excessive drinking and his demeanor while intoxicated — and said former Kavanaugh pal says that he plans to tell the FBI about it on Monday.

In his testimony, according to a transcript published by The Post, the 53-year-old Kavanaugh downplayed the level of his college drinking. And when asked by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar whether would become “belligerent” while intoxicated, Kavanaugh evaded the question, instead attacking his former Yale roommate James Roche — who had described what he said was Kavanaugh’s belligerence to a media outlet — as Inquisitr reported.

Roche said that based on his recollection of Kavanaugh’s behavior while drunk, Kavanaugh was “capable” of committing sexual assault. In his testimony, Kavanaugh attacked Roche’s credibility, implying that Roche — now a CEO of a Silicon Valley software firm — was still upset over a roommate conflict that took place more than 30 years ago.

“Just so you know, there were three people in a room, Dave White, Jamie Roche and me, and it was a contentious situation where Jamie did not like Dave White,” Kavanaugh said in his testimony. “So Dave White came back from home one weekend, and Jamie Roche had moved all his furniture out into the courtyard. And so he walks in, and so that’s your source on that.”

Donald Trump claims that the FBI can interview anyone agents want to in their investigation of Brett Kavanaugh. Chris Kleponis / Getty Images

But in a new statement obtained by WaPo, Charles Ludington — a North Carolina State University academic who played varsity basketball at Yale and was a friend of Kavanaugh’s, according to The Post — says that Kavanaugh was indeed “often belligerent and aggressive” when under the influence of alcohol.

“On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail,” Ludington wrote in the statement that he plans to turn over to the FBI, according to The Post.

But there is some question as to whether the FBI will be permitted to consider Ludington’s statement. According to a CNN report, the White House has severely limited the areas that the FBI may explore in its investigation of Kavanuagh — and his drinking habits are reportedly off-limits.

Trump, however, has denied that he is seeking to narrow the focus of the FBI background investigation of Kavanaugh. “I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion,” Trump stated on his Twitter account Saturday.