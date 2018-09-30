‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Spoilers: Sami Discovers A Shocking Truth, Chad Faces With Another Heartbreak

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that some big conflicts will be ahead for the citizens of Salem.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) continues to attempt to dig up information about the whereabouts of her presumed dead husband, EJ DiMera (previously James Scott).

Sami will ask EJ’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for help, and the two will make a deal that will benefit them both — and hopefully lead Sami back into EJ’s arms. However, Sami will have some other family drama to deal with as well.

Sami will reportedly find out the huge secret about her mother Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) body swap. As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Sami accidentally shot Marlena during her wedding to John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Marlena suffered major complications, and slipped into a coma due to her injuries.

When Marlena’s daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), discovered her will — revealing that she did not want to be kept alive by machines — she decided to go against her family’s wishes and give the legal documents to the hospital administration. This left John, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) no choice but to switch Marlena’s body with that of her doppelganger, Hattie Adams, in hopes of tricking everyone into believing Marlena had miraculously recovered.

In addition, Days of our Lives fans will see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) make a heartbreaking discovery about his wife, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller).

Chad will shockingly find the wig that Abigail wears when she becomes her alter-ego, Gabby. The dark wig will likely indicate to Chad that his wife’s split personality disorder may be back.

Viewers will remember that Abigail previously had two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura. It was Gabby who fell in love with Chad’s brother, Stefan. The two ended up in bed together — which Abby, Chad, and Stefan all now believe resulted in a pregnancy.

However, what they don’t know is that Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) is actually manipulating the entire situation. It all started when Gabi found out that Abigail was pregnant, and changed Abigail’s DNA test results to reveal that Stefan is the father — even though Chad is actually the baby’s biological father.

She also planted the dark wig to make Chad believe that Abby has been slipping back into her split personality disorder, which could result in some major drama for the couple.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.