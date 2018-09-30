Rita Ora Shows Off Curves On The Cover Of ‘Esquire Middle East’

“Rita Ora is back and she means business.” That’s the headline on the cover of the October 2018 issue of Esquire Middle East, beneath a sultry photo of the 27-year-old British singer. In the photo, Ora wears a fashion-forward slinky black dress with exaggerated shoulders. A black wide-brimmed hat completes the sleek yet eye-catching look.

Ora posted a series of photos from the cover shoot to Instagram. In one of the other photos, she wears a grey business suit jacket with sparkly leggings.

As of the writing of this article, the Instagram photo series has accrued 80,000 likes. Her fans also showed her lots of love for the cover photo in the comments section of the post.

“DAMN RITA! You didn’t have to do us like that — but I’m glad you did,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “No words can describe how beautiful you are.”

One member of the team that worked on the shoot also dropped a behind-the-scenes tidbit in the comments. Sabrina Gayle — the manicurist for the shoot — revealed that Ora was a joy to work with.

“GORGEOUS. Thank you!” she wrote in the comments. “It was an absolute pleasure working with you!”

According to Esquire Middle East, earlier this month Ora performed at a glitzy party in Dubai that celebrated their 100th issue. For her performance, she wore a ruched bodycon dress with a dramatic frilly tulle neckline in black and white.

During her set, she sang some of her more popular singles, “Lonely Together,” “Your Song” and “Anywhere.” She capped off her performance with a cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Rita Ora recently announced that she will be releasing her long-awaited sophomore album in November. This new project is called Phoenix and comes six years after her debut, Ora.

“This album is a true labor of love, and it was important for me to do it my way,” she said in a statement published by Billboard. “I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me to create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart.”

Ora has unveiled a new single called “Let You Love Me” in the lead up to the album’s release. In the song, she laments a reluctance to accept love into her life, despite it being offered by someone she cares about.

The video for the song currently has 9.3 million views, and Ora has said that it had the most successful opening weekend of any single in her career thus far.

Phoenix is scheduled to be released on November 23.