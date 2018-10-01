Microsoft Surface Pro And Surface Laptop Might Get Improved Specs, But No Major New Features

Microsoft will be holding its latest Surface hardware launch event on Tuesday, October 2, where the company is expected to unveil a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. However, reports suggest that the two new products won’t be coming with any so-called “killer features” that could set them apart from the competition, but rather a few upgraded specifications that could make for a rather minor update for the current year.

Citing a report from German tech site WinFuture, Engadget wrote that the devices that might be known as the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 will mainly be getting some “spec bumps,” with the higher-end configurations offered in black. Otherwise, the publication wrote that there likely won’t be too many noticeable design changes, which could mean the absence of one long-awaited feature that can be found on a few existing Surface products — USB-C support. If the rumors are accurate, Microsoft will be sticking to its mini DisplayPort and Surface Connector features for charging or connecting the devices to an external display.

“That could be particularly frustrating if you have a USB-C smartphone or other modern peripherals, especially when the Surface Go and Surface Book 2 do have the newer connector,” wrote Engadget.

Regarding the likely specifications of the Microsoft’s new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, Engadget again cited WinFuture, which said that the entry-level Surface Pro might be powered by an Intel Core M processor and 4GB RAM, while the other configurations for both devices could come with Intel’s eighth-generation Core quad-core processors and 8GB RAM.

Leak reveals Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2 and Surface Pro 6 might lack USB-C ports https://t.co/xeWbrsLgqQ pic.twitter.com/zNn0po2RLd — The Verge (@verge) September 30, 2018

Although this could point to better value for consumers, for the most part, Engadget added that it’s also possible the entry-level Surface Laptop might not offer enough storage for productivity-oriented users, as it is expected to come with a “modest” 128GB solid-state drive. According to SlashGear, buyers will likely have the option to upgrade to an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for the highest of the high-end configurations.

Despite the lack of new features expected for Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, Engadget opined that the likely speed boosts will be better than nothing, as Microsoft did not update the Surface Pro and entry-level Surface Book between 2015 and 2017. However, SlashGear noted that criticism of the lack of USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 support among the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop’s features has been ramping up “over the past 12 months,” which could point to a disappointing launch event on Tuesday for a lot of longtime Surface users.