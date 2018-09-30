Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Washboard Abs In A Tube Top To Share A Sunday Message

Olivia Culpo shared an adorable photo of herself to her Instagram Sunday evening. The star, who is currently in Miama, Florida, according to the post’s geotag, holds a cup of coffee in a saucer in the image.

In the snapshot, Culpo laughs as she adjusts her super-cute, super-short hair. The former Miss Universe sports a black bandeau that perfectly shows off her enviable abs. Olivia’s killer body is pretty famous amongst her 3.2 million followers. In fact, when the star was on set in Jamaica just a few weeks ago, her bikini photos were flooded with heart-eye emoji comments and likes from around the world.

The star shared a positive message as she wished her followers a happy Sunday, urging them not to “cry over spilled coffee”. The original phrase is “don’t cry over spilled milk,” so Olivia is definitely making a little joke about the messy cup and saucer that she’s holding in one hand.

Olivia’s skin looks absolutely radiant. Her makeup is seamless, and shows off her already well-defined facial structure. She also rocks a pair of high-waisted light wash mom jeans — that are totally on trend right now — and a gorgeous olive green velvet coat, which she is seen shrugging off in the Miami heat.

Oliva Culpo’s fashion is definitely one of the reasons that she is so popular on Instagram — besides her flawless beauty and overall charming demeanor, of course. The star has just returned to the United States after making her worldwide fashion week rounds. She was spotted in both Milan and Paris for the respective fashion weeks for both cities.

Her Paris looks were effortlessly autumnal. Only Olivia Culpo could steal attention away from the Eiffel tower.

In Jamaica, the star’s abs were perfectly chiseled for all the amazing photos the model posted. She rocked some vintage-vibes by wearing a lot of stripes and high-waisted bikinis.

Olivia Culpo’s visit to Miami has been marked by other posts of hers as well. In one bikini photo, the model joked about how she was wearing white after Labor Day — a traditional fashion faux pas. Her body looks killer in a flattering white bikini.

The star arrived in Miami about four days ago. She posted a jaw-dropping panoramic photo of a Miami sunrise to her Instagram and officially said “good morning” to the city.

Fans of Olivia Culpo have been well-taken care of the last few months as far as her social media presence is concerned. Spanning awesome summer pictures, to incredible modeling shots, the star has been busy on social media, keeping all of her followers updated.