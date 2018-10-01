Becker was seen out at Oktoberfest with a bandage on his nose.

German tennis great Boris Becker is expressing gratitude to his doctors for catching his skin cancer early. The 50-year-old, who spent much of his career playing tennis outdoors, had basal cell carcinoma removed from his nose this week.

The Daily Mail said that while he heals, Becker is sporting a bandage across the bridge of his nose. Becker tweeted that he was treated at a Munich hospital.

“I wanted to thank Martina Mayr-Brune and Dr. Kati Maier from Munich, who have successfully treated me. I went to the dermatologist on Monday, where I had a basal cell carcinoma cut off. It was a routine examination and it looks worse than it is.”

Around 75 percent of skin cancer cases are basal cell carcinoma, and if found in a routine exam, there is an excellent chance of recovery. As a person with light hair and light eyes, Becker is in a high-risk group for skin cancer.

Becker was spotted around Munich partying with friends at the 185th Oktoberfest, where he went to forget the troubles he’s been working through lately.

Before Boris Becker had the skin cancer removed from his face, the tennis great went a few rounds on social media with his estranged wife, Lilly Kerssenberg, 42, a Dutch former model, says the Daily Mail.

Boris Becker and his wife have filed for divorce in London. Kerssenberg posted in Instagram that Becker was satan.

“Not today, Satan not today. The Devil whispered in my ear: You’re not strong enough to withstand this storm. I whispered back: It’s you that isn’t strong enough.”

Becker’s attorney had claimed that the divorce was amicable and that the two were moving on.

“There comes a time in your life when you walk away from all the drama and people who create it. You surround yourself with people who make you laugh. Forget the bad and focus on the good. Love the people who treat you right, pray for the ones who don’t. Life is too short to be anything by happy.”

But Oktoberfest seems to have given Becker a chance to catch his breath, do some dancing, and of course, drink some beer with friends in Munich. Becker happily posed for photos with friends and fans. The event, which lasts for 16 days, opened yesterday morning. The Grand Slam Champion arrived wearing a blue Bavarian waistcoat on the first day of the event in the morning to attend a festival within the gated event area, surrounded by 600 police officers.