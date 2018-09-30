Kim Kardashian Flaunts Killer Curves With Daughter North As Kanye West Continues To Support Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have stayed up late following the rapper’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. However, that didn’t stop Kim from hitting the town in NYC with her oldest daughter, North, on Sunday.

According to Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted out together in New York City on Sunday afternoon. The mother and daughter duo were looking stylish as they seemingly left the rest of the family behind.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed by paparazzi wearing a skintight silver bodysuit. The outfit showed off Kim’s curvy figure. The reality star paired the bodysuit with heeled gray boots and a cropped denim jacket.

Kim wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. She also talked on her phone as she walked through the streets, her security detail in tow.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s daughter — North West — was seen wearing a pair of snakeskin print lounge pants, and a matching shirt, resembling a look that her famous mom recently wore.

North’s hair was styled in a high ponytail, complete with a metal braided detail down the middle of her hair.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was busy showing his support for President Donald Trump. The rapper — who has been spotted multiple times in NYC wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat — also sported the red and white trucker hat during his final performance on SNL over the weekend. He would again don the MAGA hat in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Later, after the cameras cut away from Kanye, he continued to sing and speak to the audience. The rapper revealed that he was “bullied” backstage at the show for wearing the hat, opening up about his support for the current President of the United States.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, were also in New York City this weekend. Kourney and Scott were likely in town to show their support for Kanye West during his Saturday Night Live gig.

Kourtney and Scott were spotted checking into the same hotel over the weekend, and were photographed together with their three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — during their family trip to the Big Apple.

The couple spending time together is raising eyebrows after Kim Kardashian revealed in a brand new clip for Keeping Up with the Kardashians that Scott wanted to have another baby with Kourtney. This news comes despite the fact that they were both in other relationships at the time that he made these feelings known.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their famous family as KUWTK airs Sunday nights on E!.