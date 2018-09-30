Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas To Wed Soon, According To ‘Us Weekly’

Fans of actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been swept away by the couple’s whirlwind romance. News that the two were dating broke in May, and in June Jonas was off to Mumbai with his girlfriend to meet her mother. Two months later, fans learned that the lovebirds were engaged — and that Jonas’ family had traveled to Mumbai to meet their future in-laws.

Given the speedy pace of their relationship to date, many have wondered if the nuptials would take place just as quickly. Us Weekly reported Sunday that the ceremony will take place soon, and that planning is already in the works. An inside source explained that although Chopra is being very thoughtful about the details, she is also enjoying the process.

“The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

The source added that Chopra is completely taken by Jonas, that she loves how he looks and smiles at her — and how he listens to her so intently. Another said that the 36-year-old actress has expressed a desire to have an Indian ceremony, and that her 26-year-old fiancé fully supports that direction.

Chopra’s mother spoke of her impression of Priyanka’s future husband.

“It’s all destiny. Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Just Wore Coordinating, Traditional Indian Outfits https://t.co/ED0J84x4PR pic.twitter.com/Co6GcdsbMh — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 22, 2018

India reported Sunday that Nick Jonas received permission to propose from Chopra’s mother, Madhu, during his first visit to Mumbai in June. Priyanka’s sister, 29-year-old actress and singer Parineeti, said that she missed a 3 a.m. call from her sister right after she became engaged. She said that when she returned Priyanka’s call via FaceTime, she got her first look at her ring and “almost fainted.” Parineeti elaborated, saying that both Nick and Priyanka were on the call and that they told her that she was the first person that they had told.

Parineeti added that “I started crying on the call. It became all emotional and beautiful.”

Parineeti and Nick seem to have already established a good relationship — as she said that she calls him whenever it seems to her that Priyanka is having an off day.