Blythe Danner Says Daughter Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Falchuk’s Wedding Was ‘Gorgeous’

The couple married in an outdoor wedding in front of family and friends

It’s not every day that a mother gets to witness her daughter marry the man of her dreams, and after seeing her own daughter — Gwyneth Paltrow — marry boyfriend of four years, Brad Falchuk, Blythe Danner had nothing but high praise to sing about the special day.

“It was gorgeous,” Danner revealed to photographers on Sunday. “The most beautiful wedding I’ve ever seen,” she raved.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in front of their friends and family at the Oscar-winning actress’s East Hamptons home in New York. As their wedding day presented the party with beautiful fall weather, the couple exchanged their vows under white tents in the back yard.

A slew of star-studded guests witnessing the couple’s special day included the Iron Man 3 star’s longtime friend Cameron Diaz and her husband Good Charlotte band member, Benji Madden. Jerry Seinfeld, his wife Jessica, noted director Steven Spielberg, and Paltrow’s Avengers: Infinity War co-star Robert Downey Jr. were also in attendance.

Ahead of their Saturday nuptials, Seinfeld hosted the couple’s rehearsal dinner at his own house in the Hamptons on Friday, which was attended by about 75 people as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The main reason that her daughter’s wedding day held such significant meaning for Danner is because, although Paltrow was married in the past to Coldplay rocker Chris Martin — the two never actually had a wedding, eloping instead.

Despite the fact that both husband and wife are in their 40s — Paltrow is 46 and Falchuk is 47 — and have both been married before, the Goop founder took no umbrage while explaining her reasoning for daring to take the plunge a second time. She shared a statement to this effect on her company’s website earlier this year.

“I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy,” she wrote.

According to E! News, Diaz arrived extra early to help the bride-to-be prepare for her day. Spielberg walked around the entire time with a camera glued to his hand, filming everything in his path.

Prior to the official wedding ceremony, guests were served cocktails upon their arrivals — and a band played music in the background.

After the couple said their vows in one of the tents, the wedding reception was then held in another tent. Guests were seated “at two long, dark wood tables adorned with tall votive candles and floral arrangements made up of ivory and wine colored blooms.”