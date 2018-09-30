White House ‘Should Not Be Allowed To Micromanage’ FBI Probe Of Kavanaugh, Senator Amy Klobuchar Says

'I'm very concerned about this because the White House should not be allowed to micromanage an FBI investigation,' Klobuchar said.

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar expressed concern on Sunday over reports that the White House is limiting the scope of the FBI’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, The Hill reports.

“I’m very concerned about this because the White House should not be allowed to micromanage an FBI investigation,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar’s comments are in reference to reports that President Donald Trump is “rigging” the FBI investigation which allege, as the Inquisitr previously noted, that the agency has been given a list of witnesses allowed to interview, that the claims of Julie Swetnick will not be examined, and that other issues thought to be vital to the probe are off limits for the bureau.

These reports were denied by the White House, and by President Trump himself, who tweeted that he wants the FBI to interview “whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that the probe is, and has been from the beginning, a Senate process, and vowed that neither President Trump, nor the White House would interfere, according to the Los Angeles Times. The U.S. Senate, Sanders said, is dictating the terms of the probe and no one else.

Senator Amy Klobuchar is not the first Democrat to express concern over alleged White House interference. According to The Telegraph, the junior Senator from Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, and U.S. Representative from New York’s 10th congressional district, Jerrold Nadler, both warned that White House meddling would hinder the process.

Klobuchar: "White House should not be allowed to micromanage" FBI investigation into Kavanaugh https://t.co/wh5jo8C8SP pic.twitter.com/q3faLIlIY2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2018

“But to limit the FBI to the scope and who they’re going to question… I won’t use the word farce, but that’s not the kind of investigation that all of us are expecting the FBI to conduct,” Hirono said, while Nadler argued that the United States cannot afford to have a justice on the court who has “credibly accused” of sexual assault and “other things, including perjury.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar’s name has been occupying the headlines of international and U.S. media after her confrontation with Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court nominee’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Klobuchar told CNN that she was “stunned” by Kavanaugh’s reaction to her question about his drinking habits. Unnerved by the senator’s inquiry, Kavanaugh first dodged the question, and then repeated it back at the Democratic senator.

“I was really stunned by how he acted at that hearing. This is basically a job interview for the highest court of the land,” Klobuchar told CNN.